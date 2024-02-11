Recap: Blue Jackets back down to the Bolts

Despite a late push by the Blue Jackets with a pair of goals within two minutes of each other late in the third, the Bolts were able to hold ground coming out with a 4-2 win over Columbus on Saturday night.

Brandon Hagel had a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Nikita Kucherov moves to 89 points on the year with a secondary assist on Steven Stamkos’s 207th power play goal and Hagel’s ENG.

The Bolts look for another road win as they take on the Bruins on Tuesday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, CBJ 0

15:40 Nick Paul (14) – Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh – PPG

The Bolts went on the power play after Kent Johnson was awarded a double minor for high-sticking Nick Paul. Brandon Hagel’s shot bounced off the pads of Elvis Merzlikins and Paul buried the rebound in front of the crease to give Tampa Bay the power play goal.

2nd Period

TBL 2, CBJ 0

00:49 Anthony Cirelli (11) – Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul

The Bolts extended their lead less than a minute into the second frame. Brandon Hagel managed the puck along the leftwing boards after a mishandle by Cole Sillinger. Hagel backhanded the puck to Anthony Cirelli who took the breakaway to the Blue Jackets crease and beat Elvis Merzlikins.

3rd Period

TBL 3, CBJ 0

00:23 Steven Stamkos (22) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay started the third period on the power play after a brawl ended in Columbus down a man. Less than a minute into the frame, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman set Steven Stamkos up in his office and his wrist shot got the Bolts their second power play of the night.

TBL 3, CBJ 1

12:22 Boone Jenner (14) – Johnny Gaudreau, Zach Werenski

The Blue Jackets broke the Bolts shutout more than halfway through the third frame. Zach Werenski kept the puck in the Columbus zone and his turnaround pass to Johnny Gaudreau allowed him to shoot towards the crease. Boone Jenner on the doorstep tipped the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

TBL 3, CBJ 2

15:50 Boone Jenner (15) – Johnny Gaudreau, Kirill Marchenko

A late slashing penalty on Tyler Motte allowed the Blue Jackets to have one more go on the man-advantage. Boone Jenner set the screen in front of the crease and after Kirill Marchenko’s shot went wide, Johnny Gaudreau grabbed the rebound and hammered it towards the crease. Once again, Jenner was there for the redirect to get the Blue Jackets within one.

TBL 4, CBJ 2

19:12 Brandon Hagel (19) – Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli

After Columbus pulled Elvis Merzlikins for the extra attacker, they were able to get some good looks on goal. After a rebound came loose, Brandon Hagel ended with the puck in the offensive zone and hit the back of the empty net.