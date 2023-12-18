Puck Artist Spotlight: Zoe Perez

If you’re a digital marketer in need of a top-notch web design in a pinch, you might call Zoe Perez.

Coincidentally, if you’re international superstar Anderson .Paak and your group the Free Nationals needs to hit the stage costumed entirely as the band Kiss, you might also call Zoe Perez.

This is the wide-reaching career the 26-year-old artist out of Miami has built for herself in the bay area.

Perez has nine years in the digital design landscape, her journey beginning in high school when she applied for a dual enrollment class at the Career Academies of Seminole. Once she realized her love for all things design wasn't “just a fleeting high school romance,” it marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the craft. But she also hones passions for makeup, special effects, and now, designing pucks for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bolts host the Vegas Golden Knights on December 21 for the "Holiday Night" game at AMALIE Arena. Perez was selected to craft the night’s puck art through the Lightning Foundation’s Local Artist Collab program, in which artists throughout Tampa Bay can submit to win a shot at designing the team’s theme night artwork. In her local artist spotlight, we got with Perez to talk the inspiration behind the art and how she arrived at this moment in her career.

What first inspired you to get into graphic and web design?

I had explored almost every art elective available, yet Graphic and Digital Arts remained a path untraveled. My curiosity led me to enroll in the class, a decision that serendipitously introduced me to Christopher Juul, an educator whose passion for graphics was infectious. He wasn't just a teacher; he was an inspiring mentor who ignited my love for the art of graphics. His classes were more than educational; they were a daily adventure into creativity, blending fun with a comprehensive learning experience that covered everything from graphic design to web design. As the years unfolded, my journey in design continued beyond the classroom. I became a self-taught artist, continually updating my skills and staying ahead of the latest trends and techniques in digital art. This blend of formal education and self-directed learning has been instrumental in shaping my approach to design, helping me to keep my work fresh, relevant, and innovative.

Do you have passions or interests in other fields of art?

Alongside my graphic design endeavors, I harbor a passion for Special Effects Makeup. It allows me to bring to life an array of characters each year through the power of makeup. A highlight in this journey was my involvement in Suwannee Hulaween 2019, where I was part of a talented team of makeup artists catering to the performers' costumes. The exhilarating opportunity to work with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals was a standout moment in my makeup career. For their headline performance, I had the unique privilege of transforming them into members of the iconic band Kiss. This experience was not just a professional milestone but also an exhilarating foray into the synergy between music and visual art. It was one of the most memorable and rewarding experiences in my career as a makeup artist.