Puck Artist Spotlight: Zoe Perez

The Lightning's "Holiday Night" puck designer on her star-crossed journey, biggest inspirations & career highlights

holiday puck hed 1920 1080
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

If you’re a digital marketer in need of a top-notch web design in a pinch, you might call Zoe Perez.

Coincidentally, if you’re international superstar Anderson .Paak and your group the Free Nationals needs to hit the stage costumed entirely as the band Kiss, you might also call Zoe Perez.

This is the wide-reaching career the 26-year-old artist out of Miami has built for herself in the bay area.

Perez has nine years in the digital design landscape, her journey beginning in high school when she applied for a dual enrollment class at the Career Academies of Seminole. Once she realized her love for all things design wasn't “just a fleeting high school romance,” it marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the craft. But she also hones passions for makeup, special effects, and now, designing pucks for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bolts host the Vegas Golden Knights on December 21 for the "Holiday Night" game at AMALIE Arena. Perez was selected to craft the night’s puck art through the Lightning Foundation’s Local Artist Collab program, in which artists throughout Tampa Bay can submit to win a shot at designing the team’s theme night artwork. In her local artist spotlight, we got with Perez to talk the inspiration behind the art and how she arrived at this moment in her career.

What first inspired you to get into graphic and web design?

I had explored almost every art elective available, yet Graphic and Digital Arts remained a path untraveled. My curiosity led me to enroll in the class, a decision that serendipitously introduced me to Christopher Juul, an educator whose passion for graphics was infectious. He wasn't just a teacher; he was an inspiring mentor who ignited my love for the art of graphics. His classes were more than educational; they were a daily adventure into creativity, blending fun with a comprehensive learning experience that covered everything from graphic design to web design. As the years unfolded, my journey in design continued beyond the classroom. I became a self-taught artist, continually updating my skills and staying ahead of the latest trends and techniques in digital art. This blend of formal education and self-directed learning has been instrumental in shaping my approach to design, helping me to keep my work fresh, relevant, and innovative.

Do you have passions or interests in other fields of art?

Alongside my graphic design endeavors, I harbor a passion for Special Effects Makeup. It allows me to bring to life an array of characters each year through the power of makeup. A highlight in this journey was my involvement in Suwannee Hulaween 2019, where I was part of a talented team of makeup artists catering to the performers' costumes. The exhilarating opportunity to work with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals was a standout moment in my makeup career. For their headline performance, I had the unique privilege of transforming them into members of the iconic band Kiss. This experience was not just a professional milestone but also an exhilarating foray into the synergy between music and visual art. It was one of the most memorable and rewarding experiences in my career as a makeup artist.

anderson paak inline

© Anderson .Paak via Suwannee Hulaween

Where do you draw most of your inspiration from now?

My creative spirit is deeply nourished by art and fashion. By immersing myself in these ever-evolving worlds, I stay attuned to the pulse of contemporary trends and styles. It's this constant engagement with the fluid and dynamic landscapes that shapes and influences my work today. By drawing inspiration from the colors, textures, and forms found in these fields, I infuse my designs with a sense of relevance and innovation that resonates with the current aesthetic.

What stood out to you about the Lightning Local Artist program?

The idea of collaborating with the Lightning as a hockey fan has been a dream of mine. So when I learned that you were in search of artists to participate in designing themed puck designs, my excitement was through the roof. This opportunity not only resonates with my passion for hockey but also presents a thrilling chance to contribute my creativity to an organization I greatly admire.

IMG_0360

What obstacles have you had to overcome in getting your work out there?

One challenge in my career is the need to enlighten clients about the rationale behind my design choices. Design transcends aesthetics; it's a blend of psychology and strategy, from the deliberate use of colors to the structured hierarchy of text. This aspect of education is crucial in helping clients appreciate the depth and intent behind each design. Another hurdle has been building my client base. Initially, my journey involved offering pro bono services to friends and family. It was during this period that I honed my skills, gradually evolving into the proficient designer I am today. This growth has led to the privilege of collaborating with companies like Golf Suites, where I've had the opportunity to significantly enhance their marketing and web design, showcasing the true impact of thoughtful and effective design.

When you’re not creating, what are you doing?

In the moments when I step away from the computer, you'll often find me immersed in open-world RPG video games. Outside of gaming, my world is joyfully shared with my partner and our dogs, where we spend time together unwinding and relaxing. And when the autumn air brings the thrill of Halloween, I dedicate myself to special effects makeup, practicing and perfecting new techniques on myself, transforming into a myriad of characters.

What advice would you have for aspiring artists and graphic designers looking to make a living off their work?

Networking is crucial. Connect with fellow artists, potential clients, and industry professionals. Social media is a powerful tool for showcasing your work and reaching a wider audience. Attend industry events, workshops, and webinars to learn, get inspired, and make valuable connections. Never stop learning. The field of art and design is constantly evolving, with new tools, techniques, and trends emerging regularly. Stay current by continually educating yourself, whether through formal education, online courses, or self-study.

Where can people find your work?

People can find my work on Instagram @theezoeperez.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Back home against the St. Louis Blues

Nuts & Bolts: Back home against the Blues
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN DEFENSEMAN SEAN DAY TO SYRACUSE

Lightning re-assign defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning can't overcome rough second period, fall to Calgary Flames

The Backcheck: Bolts can't overcome rough second period, fall to Flames
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flames 4, Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flames 4, Lightning 2
Recap: Calgary Flames 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Recap: Flames 4, Lightning 2
Nuts & Bolts: One more out west

Nuts & Bolts: One more out west
The Backcheck: An eventful win in Edmonton

The Backcheck: An eventful win in Edmonton
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7 Oilers 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7 Oilers 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Lightning 7, Oilers 4
LIGHTNING RECALL D SEAN DAY FROM SYRACUSE, RE-ASSIGN D PHILIPPE MYERS, F MITCHELL CHAFFEE TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse, re-assign D Philippe Myers, F Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse
Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Ethan Gauthier to a three-year, entry level contract

Lightning sign forward Ethan Gauthier to a three-year, entry level contract
Returning the favor: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Austin Watson's Dads Trip guest made his hockey journey possible

Returning the favor: Watson's Dads Trip guest made his hockey journey possible
Nuts & Bolts: The road trip continues against the Edmonton Oilers

Nuts & Bolts: The road trip continues against the Oilers
Mishkin's Musings: On 10-Game Segment Three, Continuing Defensive Struggles, and Kucherov’s Brilliant Season

Mishkin's Musings: On 10-Game Segment Three, Continuing Defensive Struggles, and Kucherov’s Brilliant Season
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall in Vancouver

The Backcheck: Bolts fall in Vancouver
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Vancouver Canucks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canucks 4, Lightning 1
Recap: Vancouver Canucks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Recap: Canucks 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers, forward Mitchell Chaffee from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall D Philippe Myers, F Mitchell Chaffee from Syracuse