Nuts & Bolts: Trip continues in Minnesota

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 4 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nick Paul

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Wild are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Xcel Energy Center...The two team will meet again in two weeks with a Jan. 18 contest at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 1-1-0 record vs. MIN last season, dropping the first meeting of the season in a 5-1 loss Jan. 4 at MIN before skating to a 4-2 win on home ice Jan. 24...Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3) led the Lightning in points vs. MIN last season and was tied for the team lead in assists, while Corey Perry (2-0—2) paced Tampa Bay in goals...Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. MIN (3-3—6) and has found the scoresheet in seven of the last nine meetings (6-5—11)... Kucherov has pointed in each of his last three contests at MIN (2-2—4)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last nine games vs. MIN (1-5—6) and has found the scoresheet in four of the last five meetings at MIN (0- 4—4)...Brayden Point has scored four goals in five career contests at MIN (4-0—4)...Mikey Eyssimont scored a goal in his only career game at MIN (1-0—1)...In 10 career starts vs. MIN, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-4-2 with a .920 save percentage, 2.48 goals against average, one shutout and one assist...Tampa Bay is 0-8-2 in their last 10 games at MIN and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 11-17-3 with one tie all-time vs. MIN, including a road record of 2-12-2...Stamkos (5-9—14) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. MIN, while Kucherov (8-5—13) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 6 at Boston Bruins

Tuesday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, January 11 vs. New Jersey Devils