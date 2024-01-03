Nuts & Bolts: Trip continues in Minnesota

The Bolts visit the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday

TBLatMIN_010424_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 4 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nick Paul
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson
Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh
Philippe Myers

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning and Wild are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Xcel Energy Center...The two team will meet again in two weeks with a Jan. 18 contest at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 1-1-0 record vs. MIN last season, dropping the first meeting of the season in a 5-1 loss Jan. 4 at MIN before skating to a 4-2 win on home ice Jan. 24...Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3) led the Lightning in points vs. MIN last season and was tied for the team lead in assists, while Corey Perry (2-0—2) paced Tampa Bay in goals...Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. MIN (3-3—6) and has found the scoresheet in seven of the last nine meetings (6-5—11)... Kucherov has pointed in each of his last three contests at MIN (2-2—4)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last nine games vs. MIN (1-5—6) and has found the scoresheet in four of the last five meetings at MIN (0- 4—4)...Brayden Point has scored four goals in five career contests at MIN (4-0—4)...Mikey Eyssimont scored a goal in his only career game at MIN (1-0—1)...In 10 career starts vs. MIN, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-4-2 with a .920 save percentage, 2.48 goals against average, one shutout and one assist...Tampa Bay is 0-8-2 in their last 10 games at MIN and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 11-17-3 with one tie all-time vs. MIN, including a road record of 2-12-2...Stamkos (5-9—14) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. MIN, while Kucherov (8-5—13) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Day-to-Day
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New Peter Millar Drop
Tampa Bay Sports is back with a fresh drop from one of your favorite collaborations, Peter Millar. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 6 at Boston Bruins
Tuesday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings - Buy Tickets
Thursday, January 11 vs. New Jersey Devils - Buy Tickets

News Feed

Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship

Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall to red-hot Winnipeg Jets

The Backcheck: Lightning fall to red-hot Jets
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Recap: Winnipeg Jets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov
Nuts & Bolts: First contest of 2024 vs. Winnipeg

Nuts & Bolts: First contest of 2024 vs. Winnipeg
LIGHTNING RECALL D PHILIPPE MYERS FROM SYRACUSE, RE-ASSIGN D SEAN DAY

Lightning recall D Philippe Myers from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day
The Backcheck: The Tampa Bay Lightning ring in the New Year with a win over the Montreal Canadiens

The Backcheck: The Lightning ring in the new year with a win over the Canadiens
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3
MARLYNNE STUTZMAN HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

 Marlynne Stutzman honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: A New Year's Eve matchup versus Montreal Canadiens

Nuts & Bolts: A New Year's Eve matchup versus Montreal
Mishkin's Extra Shift: New York Rangers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Rangers 5, Lightning 1
Recap: New York Rangers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Recap: Rangers 5, Lightning 1
Sharon Alvarnaz honored as Lightning Community Hero

Sharon Alvarnaz honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back opens against New York Rangers

Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back opens against the Rangers
The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida Panthers

The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 3, Lightning 2