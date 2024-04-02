Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit Leafs on Wednesday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 3 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's Game (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Maple Leafs are playing the third of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at Scotiabank Arena...The Bolts are 0-0-2 vs. TOR this season following a 4-3 OT loss Oct. 21 at AMALIE Arena and a 6-5 OT loss Nov. 6 at Scotiabank Arena...Nikita Kucherov (4-3—7) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in goals and points vs. TOR this season and is tied with Victor Hedman (1-3—4) and Brayden Point (1-3—4) for the team lead in assists...Steven Stamkos is riding an eight-game assist/point streak vs. TOR (2-12—14) and has recorded 12 points over his last six contests at TOR (3-9—12)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 14 of his last 15 games vs. TOR (13-11—24) and has 18 points over the last 10 meetings at Scotiabank Arena (8-10—18)... Point has picked up points in three straight games vs. TOR (1-4—5)...In 26 career starts vs. TOR, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-10-2 with a .920 save percentage, 2.56 goals against average and two shutouts...The Bolts are 5-3-2 in their last 10 road games at TOR and 3-4-3 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 45-52-10 with two ties all-time vs. TOR, including a road record of 22-26-6 with one tie...Stamkos (22-41— 63) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. TOR and is tied with Vincent Lecavalier (22-30—52) for the lead in goals.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev - Day-to-day, Out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, April 4 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, April 6 at Pittsburgh Penguins

