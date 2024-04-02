Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit Leafs on Wednesday

Tampa Bay opens a midweek back-to-back north of the border

TBLatTOR_040324_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 3 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's Game (subject to change)
Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Wednesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Maple Leafs are playing the third of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at Scotiabank Arena...The Bolts are 0-0-2 vs. TOR this season following a 4-3 OT loss Oct. 21 at AMALIE Arena and a 6-5 OT loss Nov. 6 at Scotiabank Arena...Nikita Kucherov (4-3—7) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in goals and points vs. TOR this season and is tied with Victor Hedman (1-3—4) and Brayden Point (1-3—4) for the team lead in assists...Steven Stamkos is riding an eight-game assist/point streak vs. TOR (2-12—14) and has recorded 12 points over his last six contests at TOR (3-9—12)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 14 of his last 15 games vs. TOR (13-11—24) and has 18 points over the last 10 meetings at Scotiabank Arena (8-10—18)... Point has picked up points in three straight games vs. TOR (1-4—5)...In 26 career starts vs. TOR, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-10-2 with a .920 save percentage, 2.56 goals against average and two shutouts...The Bolts are 5-3-2 in their last 10 road games at TOR and 3-4-3 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 45-52-10 with two ties all-time vs. TOR, including a road record of 22-26-6 with one tie...Stamkos (22-41— 63) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. TOR and is tied with Vincent Lecavalier (22-30—52) for the lead in goals.

Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev - Day-to-day, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Game-Worn Jersey Auction
Own a piece of history, and bid on a Home and Away Game-worn Jerseys from the 2022-23 season. Visit TampaBaySports.com for more information and to place your bid today. Available while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, April 4 at Montreal Canadiens
Saturday, April 6 at Pittsburgh Penguins
Tuesday, April 9 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Buy Now

News Feed

The Backcheck: Point streak ends in home loss to Detroit

Lightning add Matt Tomkins from Syracuse on emergency recall

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brayden Point

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 4, Lightning 2

Recap: Red Wings 4, Lightning 2

Ashly Delaney honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open April against Detroit

The Backcheck: Bolts stay hot in win over Islanders

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Nivia Montanez honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts rock their third jersey threads vs. Islanders

The Backcheck: Bolts down B's in return to home ice

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Bruins 1

Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 1

Dayle Urquhart honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back at home vs. Boston

Lightning Staff Roundtable: Women's History Month