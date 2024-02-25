Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit the Devils on Sunday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
When: Sunday, February 25 - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
TV coverage: TNT
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: TNT.com
Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix/Max Crozier
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Fan Favorite Knit Hats
The weather outside is still cool, and Tampa Bay Sports has restocked your favorite knit headwear, so warm up on this chilly night! Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Sunday, February 25 at New Jersey Devils
Tuesday, February 27 at Philadelphia Flyers
Thursday, February 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Buy Tickets