Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit the Devils on Sunday

Tampa Bay closes out back-to-back games with a matchup against New Jersey

TBLatNJD_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

When: Sunday, February 25 - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
TV coverage: TNT
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: TNT.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
                         Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix/Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead
Sunday, February 25 at New Jersey Devils
Tuesday, February 27 at Philadelphia Flyers
Thursday, February 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Buy Tickets

