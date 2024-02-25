Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit the Devils on Sunday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

When: Sunday, February 25 - 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

TV coverage: TNT

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: TNT.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix/Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Sunday, February 25 at New Jersey Devils

Tuesday, February 27 at Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, February 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Buy Tickets