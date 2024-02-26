Nuts & Bolts: Bolts and Flyers face-off in Philly

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, February 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Sunday's Game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix/Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Flyers are playing the second of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at Wells Fargo Center...The two teams last met Jan. 23 at PHI when the Bolts skated away with a 6-3 victory behind a hat trick and four-point night from Nikita Kucherov (3-1—4)...Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2), Brandon Hagel (1- 1—2) and Brayden Point (1-1—2) also posted multi-point efforts in the win...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in seven of his last eight games vs. PHI (4- 8—12) and 13 of the last 15 meetings (9-17—26)...Stamkos has found the scoresheet in seven of the last eight contests at PHI (1-8—9), including points in each of the last four meetings at Wells Fargo Center (1-4—5)...Kucherov has logged seven points over his last two games vs. PHI (5-2—7) and has posted a multi-point effort in nine of the last 12 meetings (7-18—25)...Point has recorded six points over his last six contests at PHI (5-1—6)...Victor Hedman has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 12 games vs. PHI (2-14—16)... In 17 career games vs. PHI (16 career starts), Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-3-0 with a .929 save percentage, 2.29 goals against average, three shutouts and one assist...In nine career starts at PHI, Vasilevskiy is 7-2-0 with a .943 SV%, 1.78 GAA, two shutouts and one assist...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 13 of the last 15 games vs. PHI (67 total goals)...The Lightning have won eight consecutive contests at PHI...Tampa Bay is 9-1-0 in their last 10 games at PHI and 9-1-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts have won 13 of the last 14 matchups vs. PHI and outscored the Flyers 67-35 over the 14 meetings...Tampa Bay is 53-45-3 with eight ties all-time vs. PHI, including a road record of 24-22-1 with seven ties...Martin St. Louis (15-43—58) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. PHI while Stamkos (27-26—53) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, February 27 at Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, February 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Buy Tickets

Saturday, March 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens - Buy Tickets