Nuts & Bolts: SoCal back-to-back kicks off against the Kings

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 23 - 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Kings are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Crypto.com Arena...The Bolts skated to a 3-2 overtime win over LAK Jan. 9 at AMALIE Arena with Nick Perbix (1-1—2) and Brandon Hagel (1-1—2) both posting multi-point efforts and Perbix netting the game-winning goal in the extra frame...Perbix has recorded five points in three career games vs. LAK (1-4—5)...Nikita Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 contests vs. LAK (8-12—20) and has posted a multi-point effort in five consecutive games at LAK (4-9—13)...Brayden Point has recorded eight points over his last eight contests vs. LAK (3-5—8), including five points in his last four games at LAK (1-4—5)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in nine of his last 11 contests vs. LAK (7-10—17) and has posted a multi-point effort in four of his last five games at LAK (5-5—10)... Victor Hedman has scored four goals over his last five contests vs. LAK (4-1—5) and has nine points in eight career games at LAK (4-5—9)...Over his last 10 starts vs. LAK, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-1-0 with a .919 save percentage and 2.65 goals against average...Tampa Bay is 5-5-0 in their last 10 road games at LAK and 9-1-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 30-12-2 with two ties all-time vs. LAK, including a road record of 15-6-0 with two ties...Kucherov (9-13—22) and Stamkos (8-14—22) are tied for the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. LAK while Kucherov leads the way in goals and Stamkos ranks first in assists.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

December Goal Puck Auction Ending Soon

The Road Ahead

Sunday, March 24 at Anaheim Ducks

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, March 30 vs. New York Islanders