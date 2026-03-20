Nuts & Bolts: Saturday Night action against Edmonton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday:

When: Saturday, March 21 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Ryan McDonagh

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday in the final game between the teams this season...Tampa Bay won the first matchup 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 20 behind goals from Jake Guentzel and Nick Paul as well as a 24-save victory by Andrei Vasilevskiy...Tampa Bay is 23-21-5 all-time against the Oilers, a record that includes a 7-14-2 pace in Edmonton...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Edmonton with 13-20—33 in 19 games, with Brayden Point being the next active player with 3-14—17 in 16 career games...Vasilevskiy is 8-4-0 across his NHL career with a .916 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average, while goalie Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .905 save percentage in his career, that lone start coming as a member of the Lightning in a 6-4 win on Nov. 18, 2023...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against Edmonton in 2024-25 and were led on offense by Kucherov (0-3—3), Guentzel (1-1—2) and Point (0-2—2)...Vasilevskiy started both games, posting a .959 save percentage and 1.53 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

February Goal Puck Auction

February goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are up for auction today. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!

The Road Ahead

Sunday, March 22 at Calgary Flames

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Thursday, March 26 vs. Seattle Kraken