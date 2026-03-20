Nuts & Bolts: Saturday Night action against Edmonton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday:
When: Saturday, March 21 - 10 p.m. ET
Where: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Ryan McDonagh
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday in the final game between the teams this season...Tampa Bay won the first matchup 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 20 behind goals from Jake Guentzel and Nick Paul as well as a 24-save victory by Andrei Vasilevskiy...Tampa Bay is 23-21-5 all-time against the Oilers, a record that includes a 7-14-2 pace in Edmonton...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Edmonton with 13-20—33 in 19 games, with Brayden Point being the next active player with 3-14—17 in 16 career games...Vasilevskiy is 8-4-0 across his NHL career with a .916 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average, while goalie Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .905 save percentage in his career, that lone start coming as a member of the Lightning in a 6-4 win on Nov. 18, 2023...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against Edmonton in 2024-25 and were led on offense by Kucherov (0-3—3), Guentzel (1-1—2) and Point (0-2—2)...Vasilevskiy started both games, posting a .959 save percentage and 1.53 goals against average.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
February Goal Puck Auction
February goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are up for auction today. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!
The Road Ahead
Sunday, March 22 at Calgary Flames
Tuesday, March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild
Thursday, March 26 vs. Seattle Kraken