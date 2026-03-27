Nuts & Bolts: Saturday matinee against Ottawa

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday:
When: Saturday, March 28 - 1 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Atlantic Division opponent Ottawa for the second time this season when the Senators visit Benchmark International Arena on Saturday...The Lightning are 0-1-0 against the Senators after a 5-4 loss in the season opener on Oct. 9...Brayden Point scored 1-2—3 in that game, while Nikita Kucherov scored 2-0—2 and Jake Guentzel added 0-2—2...Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves...Tampa Bay is 52-58-11 all-time against the Senators, a record that includes a 30-25-6 pace on home ice...Kucherov has scored a franchise-leading 17-38—55 in 40 career games against Ottawa, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 14-29—43 in 53 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 12-9-0 career record versus the Senators with an .894 save percentage, while net partner Jonas Johansson has yet to start a game against Ottawa with the Lightning...Johansson is 2-0-0 against the Senators across his entire NHL career with an .863 career save percentage versus the team.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Emerson & Friends Collection
Gear up your littliest Bolts fans with the latest collab from Tampa Bay Sports, Emerson and Friends. Check out the full collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Sunday, March 29 vs. Nashville Predators
Tuesday, March 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Thursday, April 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins