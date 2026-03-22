Nuts & Bolts: Road trip ends in Calgary

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Calgary Flames on Sunday:

When: Sunday, March 22 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their three-game stint in Canada on Sunday with their final matchup against the Calgary Flames this season...Tampa Bay is 27-19-2 all-time against the Flames, including 12-10-1 when playing in Calgary...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise scoring leader versus Calgary with 8-21—29 in 21 games, and Brayden Point is the next active Bolt with 5-8—13 in 15 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-6-0 with an .899 save percentage against the Flames, and goalie Jonas Johansson has yet to start a game against the Flames in his NHL career...Tampa Bay beat the Flames 5-1 in the first game between the franchises this season at Benchmark International Arena on Nov. 26, helped by two-point games from Kucherov (1-1—2), Brandon Hagel (1-1—2) and Jake Guentzel (0-2—2) in a game that twelve different Lightning players found the scoresheet...Vasilevskiy made 31 saves on 32 shots faced in that game, posting a .969 save percentage for the win.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Emerson & Friends Collection

Check out the latest comfy, cozy and cute kids collab from Tampa Bay Sports, Emerson and Friends. Available in store now at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Thursday, March 26 vs. Seattle Kraken

Saturday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Senators