Nuts & Bolts: Road trip ends in Calgary

The Lightning aim to close out their Western swing with a road trip sweep

260322-TBL-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Calgary Flames on Sunday:

When: Sunday, March 22 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov 
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point-  Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -  Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg 
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh 
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous  - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning close their three-game stint in Canada on Sunday with their final matchup against the Calgary Flames this season...Tampa Bay is 27-19-2 all-time against the Flames, including 12-10-1 when playing in Calgary...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise scoring leader versus Calgary with 8-21—29 in 21 games, and Brayden Point is the next active Bolt with 5-8—13 in 15 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-6-0 with an .899 save percentage against the Flames, and goalie Jonas Johansson has yet to start a game against the Flames in his NHL career...Tampa Bay beat the Flames 5-1 in the first game between the franchises this season at Benchmark International Arena on Nov. 26, helped by two-point games from Kucherov (1-1—2), Brandon Hagel (1-1—2) and Jake Guentzel (0-2—2) in a game that twelve different Lightning players found the scoresheet...Vasilevskiy made 31 saves on 32 shots faced in that game, posting a .969 save percentage for the win.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Emerson & Friends Collection 
Check out the latest comfy, cozy and cute kids collab from Tampa Bay Sports, Emerson and Friends.  Available in store now at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild
Thursday, March 26 vs. Seattle Kraken
Saturday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Senators

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