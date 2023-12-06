Nuts & Bolts: Penguins are back in town

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, December 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 7 at Nashville Predators

Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks