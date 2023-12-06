Nuts & Bolts: Penguins are back in town

The Bolts host the Penguins for the second time in a week

TBLvsPIT_12623_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, December 6 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New Holiday Merchandise Drop
It's Day One of Tampa Bay Sports' 12 Days of Drops, and today we're dropping new Tampa Bay Lightning holiday merchandise to add to your collection. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. Check back daily for a new drop!

The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 7 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks

