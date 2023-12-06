Nuts & Bolts: Penguins are back in town

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, December 6 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 7 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks