Nuts & Bolts: One more out west

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

When: Sunday, January 5 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 7 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Thursday, January 9 vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, January 11 at New Jersey Devils