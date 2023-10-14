Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 14 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Conor Sheary - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Austin Watson

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Red Wings are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Little Caesars Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-2-0 record vs. DET last season, posting a 1-1-0 record at both AMALIE Arena and Little Caesars Arena...Brayden Point (5-2—7) led Tampa Bay in both goals and points vs. DET last season, while Nikita Kucherov (2-4—6) led the team in assists...Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. DET (3-4—7) and has picked up points in 20 of the last 24 meetings (19-21—40)...Point has scored a goal in four straight games vs. DET (5-2—7) and has pointed in seven of the last eight meetings (7-4—11)...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games vs. DET (5-7—12)...Victor Hedman has picked up 10 points over his last seven contests vs. DET (0-10—10)...Austin Watson has scored a goal in four of his last five games vs. DET (5-1—6)...The Lightning have scored 16 goals over their last four games at Little Caesars Arena and have scored three or more goals in 10 of the last 13 meetings in Detroit...Tampa Bay has allowed just three power-play goals against in their last 13 games at DET...The Lightning are 6-2-2 in their last 10 road games at DET and 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 38-33-3 with two ties all-time vs. DET, including a road record of 15-19-2 with one tie...Kucherov (20-22—42) holds the Tampa Bay franchise record for career points vs. DET.

InjuriesTyler Motte - Upper-body injury, out indefinitely

The Road Ahead

Sunday, October 15 at Ottawa Senators

Tuesday, October 17 at Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks