Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"
Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 
Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Bolts down Preds to open 2023-24
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Predators 3
Final | Lightning 5, Predators 3
Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay
Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season
The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe
Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract
The Man Behind The Camera
Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise
Bolts fall to Florida in preseason home finale
Bolts win in Orlando behind another Johansson shutout
#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more
Merela's three points leads Bolts to third-straight preseason win
Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30
Johansson shines in preseason debut

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

The Lightning open a three-game trip on Saturday in the Motor City

Nuts & Bolts 10.14
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 14 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Forwards
Conor Sheary - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Austin Watson
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and the Red Wings are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Little Caesars Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-2-0 record vs. DET last season, posting a 1-1-0 record at both AMALIE Arena and Little Caesars Arena...Brayden Point (5-2—7) led Tampa Bay in both goals and points vs. DET last season, while Nikita Kucherov (2-4—6) led the team in assists...Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. DET (3-4—7) and has picked up points in 20 of the last 24 meetings (19-21—40)...Point has scored a goal in four straight games vs. DET (5-2—7) and has pointed in seven of the last eight meetings (7-4—11)...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games vs. DET (5-7—12)...Victor Hedman has picked up 10 points over his last seven contests vs. DET (0-10—10)...Austin Watson has scored a goal in four of his last five games vs. DET (5-1—6)...The Lightning have scored 16 goals over their last four games at Little Caesars Arena and have scored three or more goals in 10 of the last 13 meetings in Detroit...Tampa Bay has allowed just three power-play goals against in their last 13 games at DET...The Lightning are 6-2-2 in their last 10 road games at DET and 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 38-33-3 with two ties all-time vs. DET, including a road record of 15-19-2 with one tie...Kucherov (20-22—42) holds the Tampa Bay franchise record for career points vs. DET.

InjuriesTyler Motte - Upper-body injury, out indefinitely

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Peter Millar Launch
The Tampa Bay Lightning are back with a new collaboration of Peter Millar men's and women's apparel, exclusive to Tampa Bay Sports. It's now available at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Sunday, October 15 at Ottawa Senators
Tuesday, October 17 at Buffalo Sabres
Thursday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks