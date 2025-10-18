Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish the trip

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Columbus on Saturday.
When: Saturday, October 18 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Mitchell Chaffee - Jack Finley - Curtis Douglas
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will play their second game in as many nights when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena...Tampa Bay is 35-15-2 all-time against Columbus, including 14-10-2 on the road...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against Columbus last season... Forward Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring against Columbus with 14-33—47 in 30 games, while Brayden Point (16-16—32) and Victor Hedman (6-26—32) rank third and fourth, respecively... Kucherov led Tampa Bay in scoring versus the Blue Jackets a season ago with 1-6—7 in three games, while Jake Guentzel scored 3-3—6...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .906 save percentage against the Blue Jackets last season, while Jonas Johansson was 1-0-1 with an .882 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 17-4-0 and a .927 save percentage against Columbus with three shutouts, while Johansson is 1-1-2 with an .864 save percentage..His two games last season are his lone starts against Columbus as a Bolt.
Item of the Game
Starter Black & White Collection
Your favorite brand Starter is back with the latest collection, and this time it's all about the neutrals! Shop the newest Black & White Collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, October 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, October 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Sunday, October 26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights