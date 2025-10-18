Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish the trip

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Columbus on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 18 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Mitchell Chaffee - Jack Finley - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play their second game in as many nights when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena...Tampa Bay is 35-15-2 all-time against Columbus, including 14-10-2 on the road...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against Columbus last season... Forward Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring against Columbus with 14-33—47 in 30 games, while Brayden Point (16-16—32) and Victor Hedman (6-26—32) rank third and fourth, respecively... Kucherov led Tampa Bay in scoring versus the Blue Jackets a season ago with 1-6—7 in three games, while Jake Guentzel scored 3-3—6...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .906 save percentage against the Blue Jackets last season, while Jonas Johansson was 1-0-1 with an .882 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 17-4-0 and a .927 save percentage against Columbus with three shutouts, while Johansson is 1-1-2 with an .864 save percentage..His two games last season are his lone starts against Columbus as a Bolt.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, October 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, October 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Sunday, October 26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights