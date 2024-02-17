Nuts & Bolts: Matchup of in-state rivals on Saturday in Tampa

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, February 15 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers are playing the second of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts dropped the first contest vs. FLA this season in a 3-2 loss Dec. 27 at AMALIE Arena...Nikita Kucherov and Mikey Eyssimont scored in the defeat while Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman, Nick Perbix and Darren Raddysh each recorded one assist...Kucherov is riding a seven-game point streak vs. FLA (5-9—14) and has found the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 meetings at AMALIE Arena (8-9—17)...Brayden Point has picked up points in eight of his last nine games vs. FLA (8-2—10) and has scored a goal in seven of those nine contests...Point has scored a goal in five of his last six home games vs. FLA (5-1—6)...Steven Stamkos has recorded more career goals and points vs. FLA than he has against any other NHL franchise (39-38—77, 65 GP)...Stamkos has pointed in five of his last seven contests vs. FLA (5-4—9)...Hedman has picked up 11 points over his last 11 games vs. FLA (2-9—11) and has 12 points over the last 12 meetings at AMALIE Arena (4-8—12)...In 15 career home starts vs. FLA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-5-0 with a .926 save percentage, 2.55 goals against average and one assist...The Bolts are 5-5-0 in their last 10 homes games vs. FLA and 4-6-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 69-63-13 with 10 ties all-time vs. FLA, including a home record of 41-26-6 with six ties...Stamkos (39-38—77) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals and points vs. FLA, while Vincent Lecavalier (26-42—68) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Third Jersey Collection

The Tampa Bay Lightning wear the all new Authentic ADIZERO adidas 3rd Jersey for the 2nd time tonight! Check out the full 3rd Jersey collection, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, February 19 vs. Ottawa Senators - Buy Tickets

Thursday, February 22 vs. Washington Capitals - Buy Tickets

Saturday, February 24 at New York Islanders