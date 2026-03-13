Nuts & Bolts: Homestand ends on Saturday

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday:

When: Saturday, March 14 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)TampaBaySports.com

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Zemgus Girgensons - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Declan Carlile

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will close their 2025-26 season series against the Carolina Hurricanes this Saturday at Benchmark International Arena...The Lightning are 1-1-0 versus the Hurricanes in 2025-26 and have been led by Jake Guentzel (2-3—5) in those games...Tampa Bay holds a 74- 54-21 all-time record versus Carolina, which includes a 45-22-6 record on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Hurricanes with 38-48—86 in 75 games, and Nikita Kucherov paces active Bolts with 13-29—42 in 31 career games. Brayden Point is the next current Bolt with 18-15—33 in 32 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-0 with an .818 save percentage against Carolina this season, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .848 save percentage...Vasilevskiy carries a 16-6-3 career record against the Hurricanes and .925 save percentage into Saturday’s matchup, while Johansson is 1-2-0 with a .907 save percentage as a Bolt, his lone career starts against the franchise over his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Levelwear St Patrick's Day

Levelwear's back with more gear to stock up for St Patrick's Day! Shop the full St. Patrick's Day collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 17 at Seattle Kraken

Thursday, March 19 at Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, March 21 at Edmonton Oilers