Nuts & Bolts: Hitting the road for another weekend back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 11 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning will go for the season series sweep against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at Prudential Center...Tampa Bay beat the Devils 8-5 in New Jersey on Oct. 22 before taking a 4-0 win at AMALIE Arena in November...Anthony Cirelli has six points (1-5—6) against the Devils already this season, and linemate Brandon Hagel has five (3-2—5)...Eight different players are averaging a point per game against New Jersey this season...Tampa Bay is 45-53-15 all-time against New Jersey, a record which includes five straight victories...Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning in all-time scoring against the Devils with 24-21—45 in 44 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts players with 11-29—40 in 26 games...Brayden Point has 12-16—28 in 21 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Nov. 16 game with a 29-save shutout in net...Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in the October win... Vasilevskiy leads the Lightning franchise against New Jersey with a 9-5-0 career record and .910 save percentage...Johansson is 2-0-0 as a Bolt with an .889 save percentage against the Devils.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, January 12 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Tuesday, January 14 at Boston Bruins

Thursday, January 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks