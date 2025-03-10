Nuts & Bolts: Heading to Carolina

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, March 11 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lenovo Center - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN+ (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: ESPN+

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Gage Goncalves - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will aim for a season sweep over the Carolina Hurricanes when they visit the Lenovo Center on Tuesday...Tampa Bay defeated the Hurricanes 4-1 in their season opener on Oct. 11 before taking game two by a 3-2 score on Jan. 7 at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 73-52-21 all-time against the Hurricanes, including 6-3-2 since the 2021-22 season...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring against Carolina this season with 3-2—5 in two games...He scored four points (3-1—4) in their first matchup...Victor Hedman and Jake Guentzel each have three assists against the Hurricanes this season...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s leader in career scoring versus Carolina, posting 38-48—86 in 75 games...Kucherov ranks fourth and leads active Bolts players with 12-28—40 in 28 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against Carolina this season, posting a 2-0-0 record and a .942 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a 15-5-3 record with a .930 save percentage against the Hurricanes as a Bolt...Net partner Jonas Johansson has a 1-1-0 record and a .938 save percentage in his two starts against Carolina with the Lightning.

Item of the Game

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 13 at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, March 15 at Boston Bruins

Monday, March 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers