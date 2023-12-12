Nuts & Bolts: Headed north of the border to Vancouver

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, December 12 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Tyler Motte - Cole Koepke

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Canucks are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting Rogers Arena...Tampa Bay skated to a 4-3 victory over VAN in the first matchup of the season Oct. 19 at AMALIE Arena... Nikita Kucherov (2-0—2) leads the Bolts in goals vs. VAN this season and is tied with Nick Paul (1-1—2) for the team lead in points...Kucherov has posted three consecutive multi-point efforts vs. VAN with goals in each of those three contests (4-2—6)...Kucherov has recorded two points in nine of his last 12 games vs. VAN (8-10—18), including six of the last seven meetings (6-6—12)... Steven Stamkos has picked up points in three consecutive games vs. VAN (4-2—6) and has found the scoresheet in 15 of his 19 career contests vs. VAN (16-12—28) with goals in five of the last seven meetings (7-4—11)...Brayden Point is riding a three-game point streak vs. VAN (1-4—5) and has 12 points over the last eight meetings (4-8—12)...Brandon Hagel has pointed in each of his three career contests vs. VAN (1-3—4)...Andrei Vasilevskiy has won five straight games vs. VAN with a .933 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average over that five-game span...Tampa Bay is 8-2-0 in their last 10 road games at VAN and 9-1-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts have won seven straight contests vs. VAN, winning the seven games by a combined score of 34-16...Tampa Bay has scored four or more goals in eight of the last 10 meetings vs. VAN (total: 44 goals)...The Bolts are 20-17-3 with two ties all-time vs. VAN, including a road record of 8-9-1 with two ties...Stamkos (16-12—28) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. VAN and is tied with Martin St. Louis (4-12—16) for the franchise lead in assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Sportiqe Cobalt Collection

It's Day Seven of Tampa Bay Sports' 12 Days of Drops, and today we're dropping a new Cobalt Collection from your favorite brand Sportiqe. With every Sportiqe Cobalt purchase you'll receive a free holiday pin, while supplies last. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com. Check back daily for a new drop!

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 14 at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, December 16 at Calgary Flames

Tuesday, December 19 vs. St. Louis Blues - Buy Tickets