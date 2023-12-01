Nuts & Bolts: First of two straight against the Stars

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon.

When: Saturday, December 2 - 2 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mike Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Alex Barre-Boulet

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Stars are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at American Airlines Center... The two teams will conclude their season series Monday night at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. DAL last season, winning the two contests by a combined score of 8-5...Alex Killorn (1-4—5) led Tampa Bay in points and assists vs. DAL last season, while Anthony Cirelli (2-1—3) paced the team in goals...Nikita Kucherov has recorded 14 points over his last 10 games vs. DAL (2-12—14)...Steven Stamkos has picked up 27 points over his last 20 contests vs. DAL (17-10—27), including 10 points over the last 10 meetings (6-4—10)...Brandon Hagel has six points in his last seven games vs. DAL (2-4—6)...Victor Hedman has 14 points over his last 20 contests vs. DAL (2-12—14)...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-2-0 over his last 10 starts vs. DAL, recording three shutouts with a .949 save percentage and 1.30 goals against average during that span...The Bolts are 6-2-2 in their last 10 road games at DAL and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Stamkos (20-12—32) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. DAL, while Hedman (4-20—24) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 2 at Dallas Stars

Monday, December 4 vs. Dallas Stars - Buy Tickets

Wednesday, December 6 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets