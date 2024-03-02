Nuts & Bolts: Back at it against Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 2 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Canadiens are playing the third of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 2-0-0 vs. MTL this season following a 5-3 win Nov. 7 at Bell Centre prior to a 4-3 victory Dec. 31 at AMALIE Arena...Victor Hedman (0-4—4) and Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) are tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. MTL this season with Hedman pacing the team in assists while Kucherov and Nick Paul (2-1—3) are tied for the lead in goals... Kucherov has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games vs. MTL (6-9—15) with goals in six of the nine contests... Kucherov has pointed in 17 of his last 20 games vs. MTL (12-18—30) with 12 multi-point efforts over that 20-game span... Kucherov has picked up points in each of his last five home contests vs. MTL (3-7—10) with four multi-point outings over the five-game stretch...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 meetings vs. MTL at AMALIE Arena (6-10—16)... Brayden Point is riding a five-game point streak vs. MTL (4-2—6) and has pointed in nine of his last 10 contests vs. MTL (7-5—12)... Point has picked up points in six consecutive home games vs. MTL (6-3—9)...Steven Stamkos is riding a four-game point streak vs. MTL (1-4—5) and has found the scoresheet in 18 of the last 20 meetings (10-15—25)...Stamkos has 27 points in 25 career home contests vs. MTL (16-11—27)...Brandon Hagel has found the scoresheet in five of his last six games vs. MTL (6-4—10)...Paul has recorded eight points over his last nine contests vs. MTL (4-4—8)... Anthony Cirelli has five points over his last six games vs. MTL (2-3—5)...In eight career home starts vs. MTL, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 7-0-1 with a .936 save percentage, 1.99 goals against average, two shutouts and two assist...The Bolts are 9-0-1 in their last 10 home games vs. MTL and 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 58-39- 11 with six ties all time vs. MTL, including a home record of 30-15-8 with five ties...Hedman (9-40—49) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. MTL while Stamkos (23-23—46) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-Body - Day-to-Day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

