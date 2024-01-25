Nuts & Bolts: Back at home vs. the Coyotes

Tampa Bay opens a quick home stand before break with a matchup against Arizona

TBLvsARI_12524_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 25 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Practice (subject to change)
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont
Conor Sheary - Nick Paul - Waltteri Merelä
Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix
Emile Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning and Coyotes are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena…The two teams met for the first time this season Nov. 28 at Mullett Arena with Brayden Point scoring the lone goal for the Bolts in a 3-1 loss…Nikita Kucherov has found the scoresheet in five of his six career home games vs. ARI (7-3—10) with four multi-point efforts over those six contests…Point has picked up points in six of his last seven games vs. ARI (4-3—7)…Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in six of his last eight contests vs. ARI (5-5—10) and 15 of his 21 career games vs. ARI (10-10—20)…Brandon Hagel has pointed in two of his three career contests vs. ARI (1-1—2)…Calvin de Haan has four points over his last six games vs. ARI (0-4—4)…Conor Sheary has recorded six points in 10 career contests vs. ARI (2-4—6)…Victor Hedman has collected seven points over his last six home games vs. ARI (2-5—7)…In nine career games (eight starts) vs. ARI, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-2-0 with a .929 save percentage, 2.17 goals against average, one shutout and one assist…The Lightning have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 10 home contests vs. ARI (total: 42 goals)…The Bolts are 7-2-1 in their last 10 home games vs. ARI and 5-4-1 in the last 10 meetings overall…Tampa Bay is 23-15-2 all-time vs. ARI, including a home record of 12-5-1…Vincent Lecavalier (9-12—21) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. ARI, while Stamkos (10-10—20) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Day-to-Day
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week
Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week

The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 27 vs. New Jersey Devils - Buy Tickets
Wednesday, February 7 at New York Rangers
Thursday, February 8 at New York Islanders

