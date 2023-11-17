News Feed

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks

Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago

The Backcheck: Blanked by the St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Recap: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay Lightning at Monday's practice

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop second-straight contest at home against Carolina Hurricanes

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Carolina Hurricanes 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers

The Bolts host Edmonton at 4 p.m. on Saturday evening

By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

When: Saturday, November 18 - 4 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lineup from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and Oilers are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The two teams will meet next month to conclude the season series with a Dec. 14 matchup at Rogers Place...The Bolts posted a 0-2-0 record vs. EDM last season, dropping both games in regulation by a combined score of 8-5...Brayden Point (1-3—4) led the Lightning in assists and points vs. EDM last season, while Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) paced the team in goals...Point has posted a multi-point effort in two consecutive games vs. EDM (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests vs. EDM (3-8—11)...Point is riding a five- game home point streak vs. EDM (2-5—7)...Nikita Kucherov has pointed in 11 of his 14 career contests vs. EDM (10-13—23)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in each of his seven career home games vs. EDM (7-8—15) with goals in five of those contests...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last seven home games vs. EDM (5-6—11)...Hagel has scored a goal in three of his last four contests vs. EDM (3-1—4)...Tyler Motte has scored a goal in three of his last five games vs. EDM (3-0—3)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 10 home games vs. EDM (total: 37 goals)...The Bolts are 9-1-0 in their last 10 home games vs. EDM and 6-4-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 19-20-3 with two ties all-time vs. EDM, including a home record of 13-7-1 with two ties...Kucherov (10-13—23) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. EDM, while Stamkos (11-6—17) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

