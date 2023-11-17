Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

When: Saturday, November 18 - 4 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lineup from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Oilers are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The two teams will meet next month to conclude the season series with a Dec. 14 matchup at Rogers Place...The Bolts posted a 0-2-0 record vs. EDM last season, dropping both games in regulation by a combined score of 8-5...Brayden Point (1-3—4) led the Lightning in assists and points vs. EDM last season, while Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) paced the team in goals...Point has posted a multi-point effort in two consecutive games vs. EDM (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests vs. EDM (3-8—11)...Point is riding a five- game home point streak vs. EDM (2-5—7)...Nikita Kucherov has pointed in 11 of his 14 career contests vs. EDM (10-13—23)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in each of his seven career home games vs. EDM (7-8—15) with goals in five of those contests...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last seven home games vs. EDM (5-6—11)...Hagel has scored a goal in three of his last four contests vs. EDM (3-1—4)...Tyler Motte has scored a goal in three of his last five games vs. EDM (3-0—3)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 10 home games vs. EDM (total: 37 goals)...The Bolts are 9-1-0 in their last 10 home games vs. EDM and 6-4-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 19-20-3 with two ties all-time vs. EDM, including a home record of 13-7-1 with two ties...Kucherov (10-13—23) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. EDM, while Stamkos (11-6—17) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Monday, November 20 vs. Boston Bruins - Buy Tickets

Wednesday, November 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets - Buy Tickets

Friday, November 24 at Carolina Hurricanes