Recap: Lightning 6, Canucks 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning let the offense rain at Rogers Center during Thursday night’s 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Tampa Bay improves to 42-21-4 with the victory.
The Lightning jumped to a 4-0 lead with goals from Jake Guentzel, Darren Raddysh, Nikita Kucherov and Yanni Gourde before the Canucks scored two in a row.
Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel restored the four-goal advantage with scores in the third period to make it 6-2.
Kucherov and Cirelli each had a goal and two assists to lead Tampa Bay, and 11 different players finished with a point. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in the win.
The Lightning now head to Alberta, where they’ll open a back-to-back with a Saturday game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, VAN 0
17:37 Jake Guentzel (30) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Ryan McDonagh
Lightning forward Jake Guentzel’s 30th goal of the season came on a deflection of defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ point shot to give the visitors the first lead.
Shots on goal: TBL 11, VAN 6
Second period
TBL 2, VAN 0
00:49 Darren Raddysh (18) - Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay extended the lead on a Darren Raddysh slap shot from the blue line.
TBL 3, VAN 0
4:14 Yanni Gourde (9) - Raddysh, Pontus Holmberg
Another redirection pushed the Lightning lead to three goals, this time being Yanni Gourde who got his stick on a Darren Raddysh shot.
TBL 4, VAN 0
5:32 Kucherov (38) - Erik Cernak, Cirelli
The offensive onslaught continued when Nikita Kucherov’s shot from distance went in off a Vancouver skate at the net.
TBL 4, VAN 1
12:06 Liam Ohgren (7) - Brock Boeser, Marco Rossi
The Canucks got a goal with a shot from the top of the circles in the second period.
Shots on goal: TBL 11, VAN 4
Third period
TBL 4, VAN 2
7:04 Linus Karlsson (13) - Rossi
Vancouver took advantage of a turnover, and Linus Karlsson batted the rebound chance out of mid-air to make it a two-goal game.
TBL 5, VAN 2
7:36 Cirelli (17) - Brandon Hagel, Cernak
The Lightning needed only 32 seconds for the responding goal, as a Brandon Hagel pass hit Cirelli’s skate before crossing the goal line for the 5-2 goal.
TBL 6, VAN 2
10:35 Hagel (32) - Kucherov, JJ Moser
Hagel pushed the lead to four goals on a shot from the left circle that hit the far post before bouncing into the net.
Total shots: TBL 30, VAN 21