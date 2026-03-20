Recap: Lightning 6, Canucks 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning let the offense rain at Rogers Center during Thursday night’s 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Tampa Bay improves to 42-21-4 with the victory.

The Lightning jumped to a 4-0 lead with goals from Jake Guentzel, Darren Raddysh, Nikita Kucherov and Yanni Gourde before the Canucks scored two in a row.

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel restored the four-goal advantage with scores in the third period to make it 6-2.

Kucherov and Cirelli each had a goal and two assists to lead Tampa Bay, and 11 different players finished with a point. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in the win.

The Lightning now head to Alberta, where they’ll open a back-to-back with a Saturday game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, VAN 0

17:37 Jake Guentzel (30) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Ryan McDonagh

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel’s 30th goal of the season came on a deflection of defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ point shot to give the visitors the first lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, VAN 6

Second period

TBL 2, VAN 0

00:49 Darren Raddysh (18) - Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli

Tampa Bay extended the lead on a Darren Raddysh slap shot from the blue line.

TBL 3, VAN 0

4:14 Yanni Gourde (9) - Raddysh, Pontus Holmberg

Another redirection pushed the Lightning lead to three goals, this time being Yanni Gourde who got his stick on a Darren Raddysh shot.

TBL 4, VAN 0

5:32 Kucherov (38) - Erik Cernak, Cirelli

The offensive onslaught continued when Nikita Kucherov’s shot from distance went in off a Vancouver skate at the net.

TBL 4, VAN 1

12:06 Liam Ohgren (7) - Brock Boeser, Marco Rossi

The Canucks got a goal with a shot from the top of the circles in the second period.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, VAN 4

Third period

TBL 4, VAN 2

7:04 Linus Karlsson (13) - Rossi

Vancouver took advantage of a turnover, and Linus Karlsson batted the rebound chance out of mid-air to make it a two-goal game.

TBL 5, VAN 2

7:36 Cirelli (17) - Brandon Hagel, Cernak

The Lightning needed only 32 seconds for the responding goal, as a Brandon Hagel pass hit Cirelli’s skate before crossing the goal line for the 5-2 goal.

TBL 6, VAN 2

10:35 Hagel (32) - Kucherov, JJ Moser

Hagel pushed the lead to four goals on a shot from the left circle that hit the far post before bouncing into the net.

Total shots: TBL 30, VAN 21