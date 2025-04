Nuts & Bolts: A rivalry reignited

Everything you need to know ahead of Game 1 between the Lightning and Panthers on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, April 22 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Item of the Game

Lightning vs Panthers Round 1 Match Up Puck

Tampa Bay Lightning 2025 Playoffs Round 1 match-up gear is now available. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.