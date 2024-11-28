Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 4

Already this year, the Lightning have had some strong games and some weak ones. There have been other nights when they’ve shown both well and poorly within the same contest. This loss against Washington was one of those Jeckell-and-Hyde performances. After an excellent first period, one in which they defended effectively and built a multi-goal lead, their play dipped precipitously in the final 40 minutes. The Caps rallied from deficits of 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 before tallying a late third-period power-play goal to win the game in regulation.

The Lightning’s strong defensive play in the opening frame helped them limit scoring chances. They converted on two of theirs. Brayden Point scored off on an odd-man rush at 3:58. Then at 12:27, Point finished a cross-ice feed from Nikita Kucherov during a Lightning power play.

In the second period, however, the Lightning began showing cracks in their game. They struggled with their puck management, so the Caps had more possession. One of those long extended offensive-zone shifts led to an Andrew Mangiapane goal during a delayed penalty call at 10:31. Less than two minutes later, the Caps tied the game with a shorthanded goal. Tom Wilson and Alaiksei Protas countered on a rush chance. Protas snapped in a shot from the left circle on the short side.

The Lightning regained the lead in the period’s final minute when Mikey Eyssimont scored on a wraparound.

The Lightning’s 3-2 lead didn’t last long in the third period. They committed an offensive-zone turnover and then yielded an odd-man rush chance. Dylan Strome evened the score at 1:37. The Lightning caught a break when Lindgren accidentally fired the puck into his own net at 7:25. On the next shift, Lindgren stopped an in-alone Kucherov shot. Later on the same shift, the Lightning passed out of a two-on-one. Those two missed chances kept the game at 4-3. Then at 10:30, the Lightning didn’t handle a counter from John Carlson. Carlson finished an uncontested shot, tying the game at four.

With just over four minutes left, Anthony Cirelli accidentally high-sticked Strome. On the front end of the ensuing double-minor, Wilson deflected in a shot at 16:34. The Lightning killed the back end of the penalty but couldn’t find the equalizing goal.

The Caps played well, especially in the final 40 minutes, and were deserving of their comeback win. But the Lightning aided Washington’s comeback. They were unable to maintain the high standard they set in the first period. They made too many defensive mistakes, and a quality opponent made them pay.

The Lightning have gone 2-4-1 in games that are tied after 40 minutes, so their inability in those four losses to reach overtime has meant they’ve left potential points on the table. In this contest, they led by a goal after two periods. In the third period, they twice surrendered a lead. But they were still in a position to bank at least one point. Once again, however, they came away empty-handed.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):