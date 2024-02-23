Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 3

Of the three losses the Lightning suffered to finish up the homestand, this one may have stung the most. After rallying from a two-goal deficit to tie the game early in the third period, they surrendered the eventual game-winner with less than five minutes left and came away with zero points.

In their loss to Ottawa on Monday, the Lightning made some critical mistakes that led to rush chances and goals for the Senators. In this game, Tampa Bay’s failed clearing attempts in the defensive zone — coupled with d-zone coverage issues that followed — resulted in three of the four Washington goals (before the empty-netter). On the other Caps goal, the Lightning lost the puck near the offensive blue line and allowed a three-on-one rush.

So even though the Caps’ shot total was low (just 24 SOG for the game) and they recorded just 46 total shot attempts, they were able to cash in on prime scoring chances. And their goals came at key times. First, they grabbed a two-goal first-period lead. Then, after Brandon Hagel got the Lightning on the board at 9:16 of the second period, the Caps answered less than three minutes later to reestablish a two-goal advantage. And finally, with the game tied late in the third period, Rasmus Sandin got open in the slot and buried the shot that proved to be the game-winner.

The Caps have been a strong defensive team all season, and they did well to keep the Lightning’s scoring-chance number to a minimum through the first 40 minutes. Credit the Lightning for pushing back to start the third. They got a goal from Nick Paul on a strong move to the net at 2:42 and a tally from Tyler Motte just 24 seconds later. Motte snapped a shot from the slot into the top of the net after Nick Perbix forced a turnover deep in the Washington end. The Lightning also helped themselves in the third by winning an offside challenge, which took a fourth Washington goal off the board.

But they weren’t rewarded for their comeback effort. The late goal from Sandin extended the Lightning’s losing streak, one they’ll look to end when they visit the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Connor McMichael — Capitals. Two goals.

Tom Wilson — Capitals. Assist.