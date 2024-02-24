Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

The most important takeaway from this game was that the Lightning picked up a regulation win against a team chasing them in the standings. In doing so, they snapped their three-game losing streak and extended their lead over the Islanders to seven points.

In some ways, this game was reminiscent of the Lightning’s victory at Columbus on February 10. In that contest, the Lightning built a 3-0 lead. But in the final 10 minutes of the third, the Blue Jackets netted two goals, one of which came on the power play. Then the Lightning sealed the win with a late empty-netter. Versus the Islanders, the Lightning had a 3-0 lead with less than 10 minutes left. They allowed two goals and saw their advantage cut to one. An empty-netter set the final at 4-2. (Another similarity between the two games was that each one ended a losing streak for the Lightning – they had dropped two straight prior to the Columbus game.

Versus New York, the Lightning jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the opening 5:34. The line of Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Brandon Hagel gave the Islanders problems throughout the game. Two minutes into the first period, that line forced a turnover behind the New York net, and Adam Pelech tripped Kucherov. Although the Lightning didn’t score on the ensuing power play, they did convert for the game’s opening goal just seven seconds after the Pelech penalty expired. Hagel’s right-circle shot led to Nick Paul’s rebound goal from the top of the crease at 4:12.

On the next shift, the Islanders thought they had tied the game. Andrei Vasilevskiy used his stick to deflect away Mat Barzal’s centering feed, but the puck hit Bo Horvat and caromed into the net. For the second straight game, however, the Lightning successfully challenged a goal for being offside. Anders Lee preceded the puck across the blue line on the original entry.

Soon after, the LIghtnign extended their lead. Point’s line applied heavy pressure in the offensive zone, and Kucherov’s shot from the center point beat a screened Ilya Sorokin at 5:34.

For the remainder of the first period and the entire second, the Lightning defended well without the puck and limited opposition chances. They navigated successfully through three second-period penalty kills. They also added to their lead when Point scored a power-play goal at 5:00 of the second — he snapped a shot from the slot that found its way between Sorokin’s right arm and body and slid across the goal line.

The Isles pressed the attack to start the third period and created dangerous looks. Vasilevskiy stopped J.G. Pageau’s one-timer from the bottom of the left circle and later made successive saves on Cal Clutterbuck and Oliver Wahlstrom during an odd-man rush.

But the Islanders eventually got on the board. When the Lightning took a penalty with 8:20 remaining, Isles coach Patrick Roy pulled Sorokin for a six-on-four advantage. Although the Lightning got through the two-minute kill, they allowed a goal to Anders Lee four seconds after the penalty expired. Another penalty on the Lightning — their fifth of the day — with 3:57 left led to another six-on-four New York power play. Vasilevskiy was screened on Brock Nelson’s right-circle shot, which sailed into the net at 17:25.

But the Isles would get no closer. During their final goalie pull, which came with less than 90 seconds remaining, the Islanders recorded just one shot on goal (a Barzal centering feed from the side of the net that came directly to Vasilevskiy). Eventually, the Lightning retrieved the puck in the defensive zone. Kucherov led Hedman out to center ice, and Hedman moved it to the offensive zone. Luke Glendening skated onto the puck and scored into the empty net at 19:29.

Compared to the previous three games, this was a much improved defensive showing. The Lightning also received big-game performances from their top players. Kucherov finished with a goal and two assists, Point had the game-winner, and Vasilevskiy made 32 saves (including 17 in the third period).

Next up is another crucial game. The Lightning wrap up the back-to-back with a Sunday afternoon contest in New Jersey. The Devils, like the Islanders, are chasing the Lightning in the standings.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Nikita Kucherov — Lightning. Goal and two assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 32 saves.