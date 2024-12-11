Mishkin's Extra Shift: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

This was a much different game than the two contests played between the clubs last year, both of which were high-scoring, wide-open affairs. This year’s matchup was close-checking. Shots on goal and scoring chances were limited. Unfortunately, the Lightning committed just a few more mistakes than the Oilers and suffered a regulation loss.

The Lightning allowed four breakaways in the game: two each to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped three of the four, but the Oilers still netted their two goals as a result of those chances. McDavid finished a breakaway in the late stages of the first, giving Edmonton a 1-0 lead. Draisaitl was denied on his first breakaway, but when Vasilevskiy attempted to swat the puck away from the goalmouth, it caromed off Victor Hedman and went into the Lightning net. The Draisaitl ‘own goal’ occurred at 11:58 of the second, less than two minutes after Jake Guentzel had tied the game at one.

Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves. In addition to the three breakaway stops, he was sharp in denying the other chances Edmonton generated. Stuart Skinner also played well, stopping 21 of 22 Lightning shots.

The Oilers played a tight, defensive game in front of Skinner. They repeatedly took away time and space from Lightning players and protected the front of the net well. The Lightning had difficulty getting pucks to the net. There were a number of times when they didn’t take a shot and opted to make a pass instead. Often those passes were disrupted.

The Lightning received a power play with 1:42 remaining and thought they had knotted the score in the closing seconds. Nick Paul played the puck with a high stick, batting the puck out of the air when it was above the crossbar. Then it hit Darnell Nurse and went into the net. The rulebook states that such a goal will be allowed if, after the high stick, the defending player bats the puck into his own net. But not if it’s deflected. Here’s the ruling from the league.

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Nicholas Paul’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he contacted the puck. It then deflected off Darnell Nurse before it entered the Edmonton net. According to Rule 80.3, that states in part “When an attacking player causes the puck to enter the opponent’s goal by contacting the puck above the height of the crossbar, either directly or deflected off any player or official, the goal shall not be allowed. The determining factor is where the puck makes contact with the stick.”

The Lightning will look to get back in the win column when they continue the trip on Thursday in Calgary.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: