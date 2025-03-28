Lightning to host watch party, presented by AdventHealth, for real-time, animated program on March 29 on Ford Thunder Alley

LIGHTNING TO HOST WATCH PARTY FOR REAL-TIME, ANIMATED PROGRAM ON MARCH 29 ON FORD THUNDER ALLEY

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning, in partnership with the National Hockey League and Sony’s Beyond Sports, will bring fans a real-time, animated broadcast of the team’s game against the New York Islanders at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, live from “Hockey Paradise,” presented by AdventHealth. The broadcast will feature animated versions of Wyatt Ross and Lightning alumnus Braydon Coburn as hosts, guiding fans through this unique viewing experience.

To celebrate, the Lightning will host a watch party on Ford Thunder Alley, offering fans a chance to watch the game while enjoying activities, giveaways and special food and drink deals. The event will begin at noon, giving fans plenty of time to take part in the festivities before puck drop.

Attendees can take advantage of exclusive food and drink specials including $3 candy, $5 buttered popcorn, $5 burgers and hot dogs, $8 kids' combo meals and $2.50 waters and sodas. Fans can also enjoy activities including face painting, balloon twisting and ball hockey, with giveaways and prizes handed out throughout the event.

For more information on the animated broadcast and "Hockey Paradise", visit www.TampaBayLightning.com/TBLHockeyParadise.