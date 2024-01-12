Lightning recall D Max Crozier from Syracuse

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 23, has skated in 24 games with the Crunch this season, recording one goal and six assists. Among all Crunch rookies, Crozier ranks tied for first in plus/minus with a plus-five rating, while his six assists rank second and his seven points rank tied for third. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner has appeared in 33 career AHL regular season games and five Calder Cup Playoff games, logging one goal and nine assists.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Crozier was selected by Tampa Bay, 120th overall, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Crozier played college hockey at Providence College and is looking to make his NHL debut.