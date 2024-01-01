Lightning recall D Philippe Myers from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Philippe Myers from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League and re-assigned defenseman Sean Day to the Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Myers, 26, has skated in one game with the Lightning this season on November 14 at St. Louis, where he recorded two shots in 15:32 time on ice. The 6-foot-6, 219-pound blueliner has 154 regular season games of NHL experience, 12 games coming with the Lightning, and has posted eight goals and 36 points. In 27 games with the Crunch this season, Myers has recorded two goals, six assists and a plus-17 rating to lead all Syracuse skaters for plus-minus.

Day, 25, currently ranks third among Syracuse defensemen for assists with eight and tied for fourth on the blueline for scoring with eight points over 17 games this season. The Leuven, Belgium native has played in 240 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points.