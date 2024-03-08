Lightning re-assign Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse

Both defensemen made their NHL debuts in January

crozier-syracuse
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defensemen Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg to their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 23, has skated in 13 games with the Lightning this season, posting two assists. He made his NHL debut January 13 vs. Anaheim and picked up his first NHL point in his fifth game January 23 at Philadelphia. In 32 games with Syracuse this season, Crozier has recorded a goal and eight points to lead all Crunch rookie defensemen for games, assists (7) and scoring. The Calgary native was a fourth-round selection (120th overall) of the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Lilleberg, 23, has played in 23 games with the Lightning this season, recording three assists. He made his NHL debut January 6 at Boston to become just the ninth Norwegian to play in the NHL. He notched his first NHL point three days later in his second game January 9 vs. Los Angeles. In 31 games with Syracuse this season, Lilleberg tallied a goal and 12 points to rank sixth among all Crunch defensemen for scoring. Lilleberg was originally a fourth-round selection (107th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on June 5, 2023.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Philly on Saturday

Lightning acquire D Matt Dumba and a 2025 seventh-round pick from Arizona

The Backcheck: An ugly loss to Calgary

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flames 6, Lightning 3

Recap: Flames 6, Lightning 3

Lightning acquire F Anthony Duclair and a seventh-round pick from San Jose

Tammy Briant honored as Lightning Community Hero

Local Artist Spotlight: Macy Higgins

Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay hosts Calgary for Pride Night

The Backcheck: Lightning battle back to defeat Habs in a shootout

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3 - SO

Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3 - SO

Carrie Esposito honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Back at it against Montreal

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

Lightning sign C Milo Roelens to a three-year NHL contract

The Backcheck: Bolts fall to Buffalo in OT

Our favorite Bolts gear from March’s First of the Month Sale 