Lightning Foundation pledges an additional $1 million toward hurricane releif through the #TampaBayStrong campaign

TAMPA BAY – In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation are pledging an additional $1 million toward relief and recovery efforts through the #TampaBayStrong campaign. The initiative builds on the team’s community commitment which, led by Owner and Chairman Jeff Vinik, has already committed $2 million. Captain Victor Hedman and his wife, Sanna, also personally donated $150,000.

The #TampaBayStrong campaign will feature a range of fan-supported initiatives, including the #TampaBayStrong $1 million 50/50 raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, specialty auctions of player-worn gear, limited-edition t-shirts, mystery pucks and other fan and partner donations. Every dollar will be matched by the Lightning Foundation, meaning support will double the impact across Tampa Bay and the Gulf Coast.

The #TampaBayStrong $1 million 50/50 raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, kicks off today, October 15 and runs until December 29. Fans are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets in person at Lightning home games or online at www.Bolts5050.com. The Lightning Foundation will match all donation and raffle ticket sales, while guaranteeing a minimum prize of $500,000 for the lucky winner. Should the raffle surpass $1 million before December 29, it will keep going, raising even more dollars to help those in need.

In addition, the Lightning players will be wearing #TampaBayStrong helmet decals for a limited time. They will also be wearing branded performance t-shirts that will also be available at AMALIE Arena retail locations and online at TampaBaySports.com. All proceeds from shirt sales will go to the campaign.

On Friday, October 18, Lightning staff members and representatives will activate in the community, volunteering at Feeding Tampa Bay from 8 a.m. to noon, Metropolitan Ministries from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and at First Tee YMCA – Rogers Park from 9-11 a.m.

Fans looking to support hurricane relief efforts, or for more information on the #TampaBayStrong initiative, are encouraged to visit http://www.tampabaylightning.com/TampaBayStrong.