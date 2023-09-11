Lightning announce roster for prospect camp and southeast rookie showcase

News Feed

Lightning sign forward Tyler Motte to a one-year contract

Lightning sign forward Tyler Motte to a one-year contract
Lightning statement regarding forward Josh Archibald

Lightning statement regarding forward Josh Archibald
The best of what we learned from the new Bolts’ Twitter AMAs

The best of what we learned from the new Bolts’ Twitter AMAs
Tampa Bay Lightning sign defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension

Lightning sign Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension
Tampa Bay Lightning lock up forward Brandon Hagel on another long-term deal

Bolts lock up Hagel on another long-term deal
Tampa Bay Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension

Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension
John Rosso brings experience as a player, coach and scout into new role

John Rosso brings experience as a player, coach and scout into new role
Tampa Bay Lightning announce schedule for Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

Lightning announce schedule for Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning single game tickets to go on sale to the general public August

Lightning single game tickets go on sale to the general public August 18
The 2023Bolts Brew Fest Beer Guide

The 2023 Bolts Brew Fest Beer Guide
Pursuit of perfection drives Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's intense summer training

Pursuit of perfection drives Kucherov's intense summer training
Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract

Lightning sign forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract
#AskKrenner: Offseason edition

#AskKrenner: Offseason edition
Team Kucherov closes Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp with 3-on-3 title

Team Kucherov closes Dev Camp with 3-on-3 title
Duke brothers go from collegiate rivals to teammates at Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp

Duke brothers go from collegiate rivals to teammates at Dev Camp
Tampa Bay Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Forward Waltteri Merelä's strong Liiga postseason leads to contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Merelä's strong Liiga postseason leads to contract with Bolts
Tampa Bay Lightning sign free agent defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract

Bolts sign free agent defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract

Lightning announce roster for prospect camp and southeast rookie showcase

Lightning prospects will face off against prospects from Carolina, Florida and Nashville in Estero from Sept. 15-18

23070509326_TBLDC
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced their roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase to be held at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida from September 15-18. Lightning prospects will report to camp on September 13 at the TGH Ice Plex.

Tampa Bay’s roster features 12 players drafted by the team, including a trio of second-round selections in forwards Jack Finley (2020 No. 57 overall), Gage Goncalves (2020 No. 62 overall) and Ethan Gauthier (2023 No. 37 overall). Joining Gauthier from the Lightning’s 2023 draft class is center Ethan Hay, a seventh-round pick (No. 211 overall) out of Kitchener, Ontario. Recent free agent signings Waltteri Merela, a forward from Ylojarvi, Finland, and Emil Lilleberg, a defenseman out of Sarpsborg, Norway, will also be in attendance. The full Lightning roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase can be found in the attached document.

The Southeast Rookie Showcase features prospects from the Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. All four teams will play each other once over the four-day Showcase, beginning with Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at 4 p.m. (ET) and Carolina vs. Florida at 7 p.m. (ET) on Friday, September 15. Admission to all games is free and open to the public and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

7 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers 

Saturday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

6 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

Sunday, Sept. 17

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

Any player on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the Southeast Rookie Showcase (exceptions permitted with prior approval from all teams). Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders per game. Players are allowed one fight for the tournament; a second fight will result in tournament suspension. Each game will feature three 20-minute periods with time stoppages. A game ending in a tie will be followed by a five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime period. A shootout with five shooters per team will follow each game regardless of final score.

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase roster
2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase roster
- 0.1 MB
Download 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase roster