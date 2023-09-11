Lightning announce roster for prospect camp and southeast rookie showcase

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced their roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase to be held at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida from September 15-18. Lightning prospects will report to camp on September 13 at the TGH Ice Plex.

Tampa Bay’s roster features 12 players drafted by the team, including a trio of second-round selections in forwards Jack Finley (2020 No. 57 overall), Gage Goncalves (2020 No. 62 overall) and Ethan Gauthier (2023 No. 37 overall). Joining Gauthier from the Lightning’s 2023 draft class is center Ethan Hay, a seventh-round pick (No. 211 overall) out of Kitchener, Ontario. Recent free agent signings Waltteri Merela, a forward from Ylojarvi, Finland, and Emil Lilleberg, a defenseman out of Sarpsborg, Norway, will also be in attendance. The full Lightning roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase can be found in the attached document.

The Southeast Rookie Showcase features prospects from the Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. All four teams will play each other once over the four-day Showcase, beginning with Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at 4 p.m. (ET) and Carolina vs. Florida at 7 p.m. (ET) on Friday, September 15. Admission to all games is free and open to the public and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

7 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Saturday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

6 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

Sunday, Sept. 17

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

Any player on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the Southeast Rookie Showcase (exceptions permitted with prior approval from all teams). Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders per game. Players are allowed one fight for the tournament; a second fight will result in tournament suspension. Each game will feature three 20-minute periods with time stoppages. A game ending in a tie will be followed by a five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime period. A shootout with five shooters per team will follow each game regardless of final score.