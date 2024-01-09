Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week

TAMPA BAY – Tickets for events taking place as part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2024 Alumni Weekend will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. This will include general admission tickets to Lightning Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. and the Alumni Pickleball Classic on March 9 at 9 a.m.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will feature a pair of Bolts stars from the 2004 Stanley Cup Championship team, captain Dave Andreychuk and Conn Smythe winner Brad Richards, becoming the fourth and fifth members to receive the honor. They will be joined by fellow alumni, including most of the 2004 Cup roster, and other Lightning personalities on the floor at AMALIE Arena as they enter the Hall of Fame. Tickets are general admission and are $25 each ($20 for Season Ticket Members). Pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 9. Select concession stands will be open during the event.

The Lightning Alumni Pickleball Classic will hit the courts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the new Tampa Pickleball Crew facility in history Ybor City. A limited number of participants will have the opportunity of a lifetime to play alongside Bolts Alumni, including members of the 2004 Stanley Cup team, team officials and more. Each participant will play a minimum of six timed games with a Lightning alumni or celebrity. Registration also includes an exclusive Bolts paddle (autographed by alumni by request), alumni pickleball gift package, food/beverage, a spectator ticket for a guest and more. Registration is $300. Spectator tickets with courtside seats and access to fan zone games, food and beverage, and alumni are available for $25 each ($20 for Season Ticket Members).

The Lightning’s Alumni Weekend will come to an exciting conclusion when the Bolts take on coach John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Lightning Alumni will walk the blue carpet prior to the game as they enter on Ford Thunder Alley, and there will be a special pre-game presentation honoring Andreychuk and Richards, as well as Tampa Bay’s first Stanley Cup Championship team from 2004. Don’t miss a second of the action. Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Proceeds from Lightning Alumni Weekend will benefit A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, as well as Lightning Alumni Relations.

About A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay:

A Kid’s Place provides residential services to children from birth to age 18, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment. In 2021 they added a sixth Independent Living Home to provide residential support to young adults ages 18-22. At A Kid's Place, children have access to comprehensive wrap-around services that meet their full spectrum of physical, mental, social, emotional, and educational needs so they can heal, prepare for reunification with their families, and attain lifelong success and stability. For more information please visit www.akidsplacetb.org.

About the Lightning Hall of Fame:

The Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame was established in 2023 with the ongoing mission of preserving history, honoring greatness and inspiring future generations. The Inaugural Class of inductees in included team founder Phil Esposito, and, Bolts legends Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, each of whom had their jersey numbers retired by the franchise in 2017 and 2018, respectively.