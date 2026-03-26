Kucherov’s consistency, historic pace takes lead in NHL scoring race

People are talking.

And they should be.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is on a grand pace (again) this season, one the NHL hasn’t seen in 30 years—Kucherov has scored 104 points over his last 50 games since Nov. 18.

His offensive boon has allowed the 32-year-old Lightning forward to charge past Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon as the league leader in offense this season with 120 points in 66 games.

Kucherov last week claimed the top spot in league scoring in 2025-26 after winning the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s offensive leader in each of the past two seasons.

“He does everything well,” teammate Brandon Hagel said. “He plays defense, he works hard, he gets on the forecheck, he gets pucks back, he creates plays, he slows the game down and he makes the five guys on the ice a better player. That’s tough to do when you’re one player, but he does it every night. Every time you step on the ice with him you’re a better player from the two defensemen to the two forwards he’s playing with.”

Kucherov leads the NHL in assists (80) this season and has scored 14 points over his last five games. Just last week he was named the league’s First Star of the Week.

The winger recently surpassed Daniel Alfredsson (713) for the ninth-most assists by a right winger in NHL history.

On Nov. 12, Kucherov held 14 points through his first 14 games of this season, 18 points back of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (32) for the league lead. The Lightning assistant captain has sprinted to a league-best 106 points in his 53 games since then.

He even mixed in his first career shorthanded goal last weekend as part of a four-point night to help Tampa Bay beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.

“There’s no words, simple as that,” defenseman JJ Moser said of Kucherov. “He does it every night and it’s not even talked about enough how impressive it is to perform like this night after night. There’s simply no words for that.”

Kucherov scored 144 points in 2023-24 to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer before claiming the award for a second straight season in 2024-25 with 121 points.

He can become the seventh player in NHL history to win three consecutive Art Ross Trophies, joining Wayne Gretzky, McDavid, Jaromir Jagr, Phil Esposito, Gordie Howe and Guy Lafleur.

“I don’t think about it too much,” Kucherov said of the award. “Our goal is a Stanley Cup, and I think that’s what we’re focusing on here.”