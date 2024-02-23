Kate Scaglione honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Kate Scaglione as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals. Scaglione, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Feeding Tampa Bay (FTB).

Scaglione has worked her way up within Feeding Tampa Bay, starting as an AmericCorps VISTA Volunteer. She currently serves as the Community Engagement Manager at Feeding Tampa Bay and plays a vital role in multiple facets of the great work the nonprofit does. Scaglione has revolutionized and helped build a robust volunteer base across a 10-county region. Not only has she been instrumental in her work with Feeding Tampa Bay’s volunteers, but with community partners. Through effective communication and collaboration, Scaglione has strengthened the organization’s ties within the community, fostering a support network crucial to FTB’s mission. Additionally, Scaglione leads three Affinity Groups with individuals aged 5-25 years old, creating comprehensive lesson plans on topics ranging from food banking and financial literacy to nutrition, leadership, and advocacy. Through her passion and dedication, Scaglione ensures that the younger generation is not only aware of the challenges of food insecurity but is actively participating in efforts to address them.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further the unique mission of Feeding Tampa Bay. Specifically, the funds will be allocated toward their Affinity Groups to educate local youth of all ages and ensure the future generation continues to do their part to tackle food insecurity throughout Tampa Bay.

Scaglione became the 576th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.17 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.