Jovan McNeill honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Jovan McNeill as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames. McNeill, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the funds to Cloud Nine Outdoors, Friends of Boyd Hill, Tampa Bay Kayak Anglers and the R.O.P.E. Center.

McNeill, a dedicated firefighter and community leader, founded Cloud Nine Outdoors to give inner-city youth meaningful outdoor experiences. Through activities like hunting, fishing, archery, camping, and kayaking, he provides kids with opportunities to build confidence, develop new skills, and gain an appreciation for the environment. His nonprofit serves 200 students and parents annually through six core programs, including Fishing, Archery, Camping and Kayaking, offering hands-on learning that fosters resilience and personal growth. By creating these experiences, McNeill empowers young people with tools they can carry throughout their lives.

McNeill became the 620th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.37 million to over 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.