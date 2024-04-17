It's the Battle of Florida in the First Round

2024 marks the third-ever postseason matchup between the Bolts and Cats

TBLvsFLA
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

The wait is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning has an opponent for the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Following Tuesday’s contests across the NHL, the Florida Panthers clinched first place in the Atlantic Division and now have a date with the Lightning to kick off the postseason.

This series will mark the third time the Bolts and Cats have faced off in the playoffs with all three series taking place over the last four seasons. Tampa Bay defeated Florida in six games in the First Round of the 2021 playoffs before sweeping the Panthers the following year in Round Two.

In total, the Lightning has posted an all-time record of 8-2-0 against Florida in the postseason, outscoring the Panthers 37-20 over the 10 games.

This season, Florida has defeated Tampa Bay twice in three matchups by a combined score of 12-4. The Bolts skated away with a 5-3 victory in the final meeting of the regular season March 16 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) and Steven Stamkos (2-2—4) lead Tampa Bay in points versus the Panthers this season. In terms of postseason success, Kucherov has been dynamite against Florida with 18 points (5-13—18) in 10 playoff matchups while Stamkos is right behind him with 12 points (5-7—12) over those same 10 games.

The schedule for Tampa Bay’s First Round series has yet to be announced.

