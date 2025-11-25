Recap: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

Tampa Bay continues their winning streak with a shutout against Philadelphia

251124-Recap

The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their win streak to four games on Monday by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Brandon Hagel’s deflection goal was the only tally of the first period before Hagel then assisted on the 2-0 goal by Anthony Cirelli in the middle frame at Benchmark International Arena.

Hagel, Cirelli and Kucherov finished the night by combining for an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Hagel co-led the Lightning in scoring alongside Nikita Kucherov, each with three points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves for the Lightning in his first shutout win of the season.

Tampa Bay is now 13-7-2 this season.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, PHI 0

15:34 Brandon Hagel (10) - Emil Lilleberg, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay earned the lead when Emil Lilleberg’s slap shot from the point went off Brandon Hagel in front of the Philadelphia net.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, PHI 5

Second period

TBL 2, PHI 0

16:00 Anthony Cirelli (9) - Hagel, Kucherov

Tampa Bay doubled its advantage with Anthony Cirelli’s tap-in goal in the crease thanks to Brandon Hagel’s pass on the rush.

Shots on goal: PHI 7, TBL 5

Third period

TBL 3, PHI 0

19:45 Hagel (11) - Kucherov, Cirelli - EN

Hagel's second goal of the night was into the empty net.

Total shots: PHI 20, TBL 18

