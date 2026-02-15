Hagel nets goal, three other Bolts get assists during final preliminary day at 2026 Olympics

Tampa Bay Lightning players figured into every game during the final day of preliminary hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

JJ Moser grabbed two points to help Team Switzerland to an overtime win over Czechia, and forward Brandon Hagel scored his first Olympic goal during Team Canada’s blowout victory over France that earned them the top seed in the quarterfinals.

Lightning teammates Oliver Bjorkstrand and Zemgus Girgensons each recorded assists in their head-to-head matchup on Sunday afternoon, and forward Jake Guentzel helped Team USA remain perfect to close the day with a lopsided win over Germany.

SWITZERLAND 4, CZECHIA 3 (OT)

JJ Moser continued his strong Olympic showing on Sunday morning, contributing two assists for Team Switzerland as fans were treated to their first overtime action at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Moser and Switzerland came out with the win, securing the 4-3 triumph over Czechia.

Filip Chlapik made it 1-0 Czechia through 20 minutes of hockey before Switzerland grabbed the lead in the middle frame—Moser set up fellow defenseman Roman Josi for the tying goal, and forward Timo Meier gave the Swiss their first lead with a power-play goal late in the period.

Czechia tied the game six minutes into the third period before Moser set up another Switzerland goal, this one for forward Pius Suter, to make it 3-2 with 12 minutes to play. Czechia found another tying goal with 2:06 remaining to force overtime, where Dean Kukan won the game with a shot off the rush from the left circle that hit the left post before beating goaltender Lukas Dostal.

Moser co-led Switzerland in scoring with two points alongside Josi and Meier. The Lightning defenseman finished the preliminary round with a goal and four points for Switzerland, which went 1-1-0-1 to finish second in Group A behind only Team Canada.

Scoring Summary

First period

CZE 1, SUI 0

15:19 Filip Chlapik (2) - Martin Necas, David Kampf

Shots on goal: SUI 9, CZE 8

Second period

CZE 1, SUI 1

16:53 Roman Josi (1) - JJ Moser, Ken Jager

SUI 2, CZE 1

18:37 Timo Meier (3) - Josi, Nico Hischier - PP

Shots on goal: SUI 10, CZE 10

Third period

SUI 2, CZE 2

6:33 Radim Simek (1) - Chlapik, Necas

SUI 3, CZE 2

8:07 Pius Suter (2) - Moser, Meier

SUI 3, CZE 3

17:54 Necas - Filip Hronek, David Pastrnak

Shots on goal: CZE 12, SUI 9

Overtime

1:49 Dean Kukan (1) - Unassisted

Total shots: CZE 30, SUI 29

TBL Player Summary

JJ Moser (SUI): 2 assists, 19:00 TOI, 2 SOG.

CANADA 10, FRANCE 2

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel scored his first goal as an Olympian and Canada steamrolled France on Sunday in a game that saw the Canadians score on the power play, while shorthanded and with a penalty shot.

Captain Sidney Crosby joined assistant captain Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini and Mark Stone to lead the way in scoring with three points apiece as the Canadians locked up the top seed in the quarterfinals.

Tom Wilson opened the scoring 8:41 into the game on a rebound, but France tied it 1-1 only 13 seconds later after a turnover. Canada had a quick response of their own, scoring the game’s third goal in a minute when Devon Toews’ shot on a 3-on-1 rush from the top of the circles made it 2-1.

Stone scored a shorthanded goal in the closing seconds of the first period, and Canada got a power-play tally from Cale Makar midway through the second. A Celebrini penalty shot goal and a marker from Crosby came 19 seconds apart for a 6-1 advantage through two periods.

McDavid scored 20 seconds into the third on a short break for a 7-1 score, but France got their second score of the game on their eighth shot with a slap shot from the left circle. A rebound goal for Canada restored a six-goal lead.

Hagel jumped in on the action midway through the third period, firing a one-timer from the right circle into the back of the net after a pass from Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini closed the scoring just over a minute later.

Scoring Summary

First period

CAN 1, FRA 0

8:41 Tom Wilson (1) - Drew Doughty, Connor McDavid

CAN 1, FRA 1

8:54 Floran Douay (1) - Justin Addamo

CAN 2, FRA 1

9:33 Devon Toews (1) - Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar

CAN 3, FRA 1

19:56 Mark Stone (2) - Unassisted - SH

Shots on goal: CAN 17, FRA 6

Second period

CAN 4, FRA 1

12:10 Cale Makar (1) - McDavid, Crosby - PP

CAN 5, FRA 1

17:16 Macklin Celebrini (3) - Unassisted - PS

CAN 6, FRA 1

17:35 Crosby (2) - Stone

Shots on goal: CAN 16, FRA 1

Third period

CAN 7, FRA 1

00:20 McDavid (2) - Celebrini, Wilson

CAN 7, FRA 2

1:28 Sacha Treille (1) - Addamo, Pierre Crinon

CAN 8, FRA 2

5:14 Bo Horvat (2) - Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett

CAN 9, FRA 2

10:46 Brandon Hagel (1) - MacKinnon, Shea Theodore

CAN 10, FRA 2

11:47 Celebrini (4) - Stone, Mitch Marner - PP

Total shots: CAN 46, FRA 14

TBL Player Summary

Brandon Hagel (CAN): Goal, 15:34 TOI, 2 SOG.

DENMARK 4, LATVIA 2

Team Denmark got its first win of the 2026 Winter Olympics with a 4-2 triumph over Latvia on Sunday, and both Lightning players in the game finished with points.

Denmark built a 3-0 lead in the first period and never trailed.

Nick Olesen led the Danes with three points and opened the scoring 23 seconds into the first period on a redirection. Olesen then set up teammate Mikkel Aagaard for the 2-0 power-play goal before the game’s fifth minute.

Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand got his first point of the week by setting up Nikolaj Ehlers for what wound up being the game-winning goal with 3:32 left in the first period—a shot from the point hit Bjorkstrand’s skate and found Ehlers for an open chance in front of the net to make it 3-0.

Latvia got on the board with a goal in the final minute of the first period, and Tampa Bay’s Zemgus Girgensons earned an assist on the lone goal of the second period that made it 3-2. Olesen then closed the game with an empty-net goal.

Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for Denmark.

Denmark and Latvia are both now 1-0-0-2 after the preliminary round.

Scoring Summary

First period

DEN 1, LAT 0

00:23 Nick Olesen (2) - Mikkel Aagaard

DEN 2, LAT 0

4:54 Aagaard (1) - Olesen, Christian Wejse - PP

DEN 3, LAT 0

16:28 Nikolaj Ehlers (1) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Markus Lauridsen

DEN 3, LAT 1

19:44 Kristaps Zile (1) - Janis Jaks, Eduards Tralmaks

Shots on goal: LAT 9, DEN 7

Second period

DEN 3, LAT 2

6:47 Tralmaks (2) - Zile, Girgensons

Shots on goal: LAT 12, DEN 8

Third period

DEN 4, LAT 2

17:38 Olesen (3) - Oliver Lauridesn, Lars Eller - EN

Total shots: LAT 35, DEN 21

TBL Player Summary

Oliver Bjorkstrand (DEN): Assist, 22:11 TOI, 2 SOG.

Zemgus Girgensons (LAT): Assist, 20:51 TOI, 1 SOG.

USA 5, GERMANY 1

Team USA remained perfect in the preliminary stage of the tournament by overpowering Germany on Sunday afternoon. The Americans join Canada as the only undefeated team.

Defenseman Zach Werenski opened the scoring with less than 10 seconds left in the first period, firing his shot from the right faceoff dot into the left half of the net for a 1-0 USA lead.

Team captain Auston Matthews then made it 2-0 with a rebound goal on the power play in the second period, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber’s point shot fooled Germany goalie Maximilian Franzreb late in the period to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Tage Thompson then buried a one-timer from the top of the offensive zone in the third period to make it 4-0, and Matthews got his second goal of the game on a deflection at the right post. Germany ended the shutout bid on a top-shelf shot from Tim Stützle with less than 10 minutes to play.

Matthews led the Americans with three points, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Scoring Summary

First period

USA 1, GER 0

19:51 Zach Werenski (1) - Auston Matthews

Shots on goal: USA 15, GER 8

Second period

USA 2, GER 0

3:25 Matthews (2) - Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes - PP

USA 3, GER 0

17:35 Brock Faber (1) - M.Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk

Shots on goal: USA 13, GER 7

Third period

USA 4, GER 0

1:55 Tage Thompson (2) - Dylan Larkin

USA 5, GER 0

6:46 Matthews (3) - Jake Sanderson, Noah Hanifin

USA 5, GER 1

11:22 Tim Stützle (4) - JJ Peterka

Total shots: USA 37, GER 24

TBL Player Summary

Jake Guentzel (USA): 11:02 TOI, 2 SOG, +1.

Wojciech Stachowiak (GER): DNP

What’s Next?

It’s officially win or go home time at the Winter Olympics.

Monday will be a day without games before the qualification playoff round begins Tuesday to see which countries will advance to play Team USA, Team Canada, Team Slovakia and Team Finland in the quarterfinals. Those teams earned a bye to the quarterfinal round by being the top four teams from the preliminary round.

Denmark and Bjorkstrand will face Czechia on Tuesday, while Girgensons and Latvia will face Lightning teammates Victor Hedman and Pontus Holmberg on Team Sweden in the playoff round as they aim to reach the quarterfinals.

Stachowiak and Germany will take on France in the single-elimination playoff, while defenseman JJ Moser and Switzerland are seeded fifth and will play host country Italy.

Hagel and Canada will take on the winner of Czechia and Denmark in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. Guentzel and Team USA will play the winner between Sweden and Latvia, while Erik Cernak and Slovakia will take the winner of Germany and France.

A win for Moser and Switzerland on Tuesday would see them face Finland in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.