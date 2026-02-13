Bolts Cernak, Hagel on winning end of Friday’s Olympic slate

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and usual teammate Brandon Hagel each helped their respective countries to victories during Friday’s episode of preliminary Olympic hockey.

Cernak led Slovakia in time on ice during a 3-2 win over host country Italy, while Hagel helped Canada take down Switzerland and Lightning defenseman JJ Moser in the final game of the day.

Despite outshooting international rival Finland, Sweden suffered its first loss on this year’s Olympic calendar by a 4-1 score.

FINLAND 4, SWEDEN 1

Defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo gave Finland a 1-0 lead with his shot from the top of the left circle just under eight minutes into Friday’s first game, and his team never trailed in a 4-1 win over Sweden.

Anton Lundell made it 2-0 when the puck hit his stick in the crease, cleared Swedish goalie Filip Gustavsson and found the net.

A Rasmus Dahlin one-timer atop Sweden’s power play halved the lead early in the second period, but Joel Armia made up for it with a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1 Finland in the middle frame. An empty-net goal closed the scoring.

Lightning captain Victor Hedman played 14:36 in the loss for Sweden, and Bolt Pontus Holmberg had one shot on goal.

Sweden and Finland are both now 1-0-0-1 in Group B.

Scoring Summary

First period

FIN 1, SWE 0

7:44 Nikolas Matinpalo (1) - Kaapo Kakko, Olli Maatta

FIN 2, SWE 0

15:26 Anton Lundell (1) - Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola

Shots on goal: SWE 10, FIN 9

Second period

FIN 2, SWE 1

4:39 Rasmus Dahlin (1) - William Nylander, Lucas Raymond - PP

FIN 3, SWE 1

12:47 Joel Armia (1) - Erik Haula, Esa Lindell - SH

Shots on goal: FIN 9, SWE 8

Third period

FIN 4, SWE 1

19:25 Mikko Rantanen - Mikael Granlund, Roope Hintz - EN

Total shots: SWE 35, FIN 24

TBL Player Summary

Victor Hedman (SWE): 14:36 TOI, 2 PIM.

Pontus Holmberg (SWE): 8:00 TOI, 1 SOG.

SLOVAKIA 3, ITALY 2

Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and Slovakia are off to the best start in Group B with a 3-2 win over Italy on Friday morning.

Slovakia leads their group at 2-0-0-0 this tournament but had to hold on for the win against the host country in Italy.

Slovakia grabbed a 2-0 lead with consecutive goals to start the second period—Libor Hudacek snapped a scoreless game 3:51 into the middle frame when his power-play pass went in off a defender, and Matus Sukel doubled the advantage with 6:15 left.

Italy got on the scoreboard with a power-play goal from Matthew Bradley late in the second period.

Slovakia added some cushion to its lead with Adam Ruzicka’s second goal in as many games, making it 3-1 with 8:06 to play. Italy cut its deficit to a single goal with 3:35 remaining on a tally from Dustin Gazley, but Slovakia held on for the win.

Cernak led all players in the game for time on ice, playing 24:27 while sending one shot on goal.

Scoring Summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: SVK 13, ITA 8

Second period

SVK 1, ITA 0

3:51 Libor Hudacek (1) - Juraj Slafkovsky, Dalibor Dvorsky - PP

SVK 2, ITA 0

13:45 Matus Sukel (1) - Adam Liska, Lukas Cingel

SVK 2, ITA 1

17:06 Matthew Bradley (2) - Phil Pietroniro, Dustin Gazley - PP

Shots on goal: SVK 13, ITA 3

Third period

SVK 3, ITA 1

11:54 Adam Ruzicka (2) - Pavol Regenda, Martin Gernat

SVK 3, ITA 2

16:25 Dustin Gazley (1) - Thomas Larkin, Pietroniro

Total shots: SVK 38, ITA 22

TBL Player Summary

Erik Cernak (SVK): 24:27 TOI, 1 SOG, 2 PIM.

CZECHIA 6, FRANCE 3

The only game of the day that didn’t feature any Lightning players saw plenty of offense.

Czechia grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but France then stunned their opponent with three goals in the first six minutes of the second period—including two from Louis Boudon—to steal a 3-2 advantage.

Czechia settled in from there, outscoring France 4-0 the rest of the game and finishing with a 38-12 advantage in shots on goal. Boudon led all players with a three-point night, and six different Czechia skaters finished with two.

Scoring Summary

First period

CZE 1, FRA 0

5:56 Martin Necas (1) - David Pastrnak, Filip Hronek - PP

CZE 2, FRA 0

13:04 Michal Kempny (1) - Matej Stransky, Radek Faksa

Shots on goal: CZE 16, FRA 3

Second period

CZE 2, FRA 1

1:01 Louis Boudon (1) - Stephane Da Costa, Yohann Auvitu - PP

CZE 2, FRA 2

4:04 Boudon (2) - Charles Bertrand

FRA 3, CZE 2

5:54 Hugo Gallet (1) - Bertrand, Boudon

FRA 3, CZE 3

13:23 Pastrnak (1) - Ondrej Palat, Kempny

CZE 4, FRA 3

19:28 Stransky (1) - Faksa, Hronek - SH

Shots on goal: CZE 7, FRA 5

Third period

CZE 5, FRA 3

1:05 Filip Chlapik (1) - Necas, David Kampf

CZE 6, FRA 3

1:53 Roman Cervenka (1) - Lukas Sedlak, David Spacek

Total shots: CZE 38, FRA 12

CANADA 5, SWITZERLAND 1

Canada remains unbeaten in Group A with Friday’s win over Switzerland.

Connor McDavid’s first career Olympic goal gave Canada the 1-0 lead on an early man advantage, this one on a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Defenseman Thomas Harley doubled Canada’s lead by jumping into the rush and scoring on his snap shot from the left half of the zone midway through the first.

Switzerland forward Pius Suter was the player who ended Canada’s shutout run at the Olympics, halving the score to 2-1 on a power-play rebound with 7:18 left in the first period.

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini then restored Canada’s two-goal lead early in the second period on a one-timer following a pass from the goal line by Nathan MacKinnon. Sidney Crosby added to the scoring with a netfront redirection in the third, and MacKinnon closed the night with his second goal of the tournament.

McDavid and MacKinnon each had three points for Canada, and goalie Logan Thompson made 24 saves. The Canadians are 2-0-0-0.

Brandon Hagel played 16:24 for Canada, while Lightning defenseman JJ Moser saw 20:25 of ice time and registered one shot on goal for Switzerland.

Scoring Summary

First period

CAN 1, SUI 0

5:45 Connor McDavid - Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar - PP

CAN 2, SUI 1

10:54 Thomas Harley (1) - McDavid, Tom Wilson

CAN 2, SUI 1

12:42 Pius Suter (1) - Sven Andrighetto, Dean Kukan - PP

Shots on goal: CAN 13, SUI 10

Second period

CAN 3, SUI 1

4:14 Macklin Celebrini (2) - MacKinnon

Shots on goal: CAN 14, SUI 6

Third period

CAN 4, SUI 1

7:28 Sidney Crosby (1) - Mitch Marner, Makar

CAN 5, SUI 1

13:03 MacKinnon (2) - McDavid, Celebrini

Total shots: CAN 39, SUI 25

TBL Player Summary

Brandon Hagel (CAN): 16:24 TOI.

JJ Moser (SUI): SOG, 20:25 TOI.

What’s Next?

Saturday features more Lightning preliminary matchups, beginning bright and early.

Hedman and Holmberg will join their Swedish teammates in a clash with Cernak and Slovakia at 6 a.m. in a Group B matchup, while Latvia assistant captain Zemgus Girgensons faces Syracuse Crunch forward Wojciech Stachowiak and Germany in another game at 6 a.m. between Group C opponents.

Finland and Italy will play at 10:30 a.m. in the day’s lone game without a Bolts player before the action concludes with a 3 p.m. Group C showdown featuring Team USA and Jake Guentzel going head-to-head against Denmark and Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Both Germany and Team USA are 1-0-0-0 entering Saturday.