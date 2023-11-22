Skip to Main Content
Tickets
News
Photos
Podcasts
Video
Navigation Menu
Schedule
Schedule
Schedule
Community
Team
Team
Roster
Ownership, Front Office
Hockey Ops and Coaching Staff
2023-24 Media Guide
Lightning Affiliates
Lightning Alumni
Transactions
Stats
Standings
Fans
Amalie Arena
Shop
Youth Hockey
NHL.com
Search
Most Popular
Most Popular
Nuts & Bolts
The Backcheck
Press Releases
Mishkin's Musings
Mishkin's Extra Shift
Community Heroes
News Feed
Nuts & Bolts: Jets are in town for a midweek matchup
Nov 22, 2023
How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Bolts' goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence
Nov 21, 2023
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
Nov 21, 2023
The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Bruins
Nov 21, 2023
Recap: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
Nov 21, 2023
Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nov 21, 2023
Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins
Nov 20, 2023
The Backcheck: Bolts rally three times, defeat Oilers
Nov 19, 2023
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Nov 19, 2023
Recap: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Nov 18, 2023
Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nov 18, 2023
Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse
Nov 18, 2023
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers
Nov 17, 2023
Bolts' 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup
Nov 17, 2023
Lightning re-assign forward Waltteri Merela to Syracuse
Nov 17, 2023
The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win in Chicago
Nov 17, 2023
2004 Stanley Cup champs Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards to enter Lightning Hall of Fame
Nov 17, 2023
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Nov 17, 2023
Game Day Preview
November 22, 2023
Link copied
description
game-day-preview-vsWPG
Nov 22, 2023
- 0.85 MB
Download game-day-preview-vsWPG
download
Close