Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, Recharge, presented by Pepsi, returns for a fifth season this week. Episode 1 of the season, entitled “Resurgence”, will debut on Bally Sports Sun following the Lightning’s game on Thursday night versus the Vancouver Canucks. The show will drop digitally on TampaBayLightning.com and the Lightning YouTube channel on Friday at 7 p.m.

A special live premiere on the Lightning YouTube channel will kick off at 6:45 p.m. when defenseman Darren Raddysh, who is featured in the episode, will take questions from fans until 7 p.m. At that point, Bally Sports Sun and Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley will take questions from fans for the airing of the show.

Resurgence rejoins the Lightning as training camp opens following a painful, yet beneficial long summer following the team’s first round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Players tell the stories of their busy off-seasons, all with a growing hunger to get back on the ice with a laser focus on the 2023-24 season.

Lightning cameras follow the team through the rigors of training camp, including behind the scenes footage from coach Jon Cooper and a number of players as they navigate their way through practices and a grueling preseason game schedule. The news regarding goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is not positive, as he goes under the knife. How do the Lightning respond? Goaltending coach Frantz Jean works with Jonas Johansson and Matt Tomkins to prepare them for the season.

The players get a rest as the team goes to Orlando for a few days before a game at Amway Center, as the show follows defenseman Victor Hedman and his foursome as they hit the golf links.

Several of the Lightning visit the USS Jack H. Lucas, as it is set to be commissioned in Tampa, and get a private tour from the captain of the ship.

Finally, the time has come to drop the puck on the 2023-24 season. Fans will ride along with forward Brandon Hagel as he heads to AMALIE Arena to greet the fans on the Blue Carpet and wears a microphone as he scores a goal in the Bolts’ 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Fans can go back and relive all the magic and stories from previous seasons via Recharge, presented by Pepsi, by visiting HERE on TampaBayLightning.com.