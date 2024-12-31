Distant Thunder: The Indomitable Spirit of Matt Desilvestro

Desilvestro’s improbable fandom first fell into place after watching the Bolts beat the Flames in the 2004 Stanley Cup. The series was must-watch TV, going the full seven games after an overtime, game-winning goal by Marty St. Louis in Game 6. But flipping on NHL 2Night in the perches of Trentino wasn’t exactly a walk in the park back then.

“Watching games during that time in Italy was not easy. You had to have paid TV,” Desilvestro explains. “So I couldn’t watch much. I usually rewatched videos on YouTube of the Stanley Cup.”

And yet, Desilvestro’s budding Bolts fandom didn’t flourish on YouTube clicks—but rather on the heroic backs of EA Sports.

“I started playing NHL 2005, and I always played with the Lightning. I liked Vinny Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis a lot.”

Desilvestro could skate around with Vinny and Marty on the sticks, while perfecting their signature moves on the backyard street-hockey rink.

In the interim, he checked highlights and box scores to keep up with his No. 1 team across the pond. His fandom thrived regardless of league setbacks like the '04-05 lockout and, further down the road, a couple easy-to-forget seasons in which the Bolts finished at the bottom of the NHL. If anything, these remain testaments to the northern Italian’s devotion—a benchmark of any tried-and-true fan.

Then in 2008, fate would test Desilvestro to a degree he never imagined. A domestic accident at home left Desilvestro quadriplegic. He would likely never skate again. For a hockey fan as big as Desilvestro, hanging up the skates for a set of wheels might seem as impossible as it gets. But the then-15-year-old never wavered, embracing the challenge of a new life set out before him.

“Since day one of my recovery, I was always determined to get back to hockey again.”

Desilvestro hit physical rehabilitation with full intention of getting back on the ice. And during his recovery in 2008, the Lightning would take his future icon with the first selection of the NHL Draft.

“I saw that this guy that was born the same day as me, the seventh of February, and Steven Stamkos started to become my idol.”