News Feed

The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

The Man Behind The Camera

Broadcast Schedule 2023-24

October

October 10th, 2023 5:30 p.m. ET
vs. Nashville Predators
ESPN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 14th, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
at Detroit Red Wings
BSSUN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 15th, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
at Ottawa Senators
BSSUN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 17th, 2023 7:30 p.m. ET
at Buffalo Sabres
ESPN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 19th, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
vs. Vancouver Canucks
BSSUN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 21st, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
NHLN, BSSUN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 24th, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
vs. Carolina Hurricanes
BSSUN, BSSO
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 26th, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
vs. San Jose Sharks
NBCSCA, BSSUN
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
October 30th, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
vs. Seattle Kraken
BSSUN, ROOT-NW
102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7