Bonnie Saks honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Dr. Bonnie Saks as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Saks, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Champions for Children.

Dr. Saks is an exceptional internal champion for Champions for Children, bringing invaluable expertise to the Great We Grow program. Great We Grow is a program that was launched by Champions for Children in 2018 in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, Early Learning Coalition, and Morgan Woods Elementary School, with the goal of improving the school readiness and success of children and families in Town ‘n’ Country. With the leadership and support Dr. Saks provides, Champions for Children is able to ensure that they are providing families with the knowledge and resources they need to nurture emotionally resilient children.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to address academic disparities through Champions for Children’s Great We Grow program. The program focuses on children under five years old in Town ‘n’ Country. Champions for Children will continue to address the academic disparities in this area via a place-based initiative to expand and sustain targeted outreach to families, providing a plethora of services to set children and families up for success.

Dr. Saks became the 612th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.97 million to nearly 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.