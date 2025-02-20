Bolts collide in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

How to watch and what to look for ahead of USA’s championship rematch with Canada

By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

We made it.

The United States and Canada will face off once again in the 4 Nations championship Thursday night in Boston.

The revived rivalry’s Saturday game, won by the Americans in a heated 3-1 contest, put hockey on the forefront of American sports and pop culture on a level few games have done before. Even more eyes will be on the final.

The United States hasn't won a best-on-best international tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Canada has won five of the past six.

Team USA is on the cusp of a storybook task: beating Canada twice in the same tournament. They’ll give it a go without stalwart defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was admitted to the hospital with a shoulder injury after Saturday’s contest. The good news for the U.S.: forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews and Brady Tkachuk all look to play Thursday night after missing time against Sweden.

On the other end, Canada welcomes back its top defenseman Cale Makar, who missed Saturday’s round-robin game with an illness.

The rematch is also once again stacked with Lightning talent. Jake Guentzel, who led Team USA in ice time against Sweden, has notched three goals in three games, tied for first in the tournament. On Team Canada’s side, Jon Cooper’s “Lightning Line” has caught on as of late with Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli seeing more action together.

For Tampa Bay fans, Thursday night’s result is somewhat of a win-win. Regardless of which country ends up on top, a Bolt is taking home the gold. But when it comes to national pride—and blasting “Free Bird” at an irrational volume—well, let’s just say Bolts fans might be rooting for the Tkachuk brothers for just one more night.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, USA vs Canada

When: Thursday, Feb 20 @ 8 p.m. ET

Who: F Jake Guentzel (USA), F Brayden Point (CAN), F Anthony Cirelli (CAN), F Brandon Hagel (CAN), HC Jon Cooper (CAN), GM Julien BriseBois (CAN)

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+

