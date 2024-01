Nikita Kucherov capped off a milestone December with a multi-point night in a win over the Habs on New Year’s Eve, extending his NHL-leading point total to 61 on the season.

In total he grabbed 11 goals and 22 points in the month of December, the most significant of which came against the Panthers days after Christmas. The Bolts winger became the fourth member of the Lightning’s 300 goal club, now sitting behind Martin St. Louis at 302 for his career.